Huge amount of stories over the weekend. I try not to work weekends and schedule one or two in advance, but it seems like there’s just too much going on. I can’t stop! I hope it’s appreciated. Still making a push for my Valiant Frontiers. I really am so proud of this series, and we had huge sales over the weekend. Let’s keep it going because I’d love to get to a point where I can say yes I’ll start book 4!
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Books
Silo Author Hugh Howey Admits His Own Success Story Couldn’t Happen Today, And His Essay Proves It Point By Point
Hugh Howey, the self-published author behind Silo, posted a long essay this week titled “The End of an Era,” mourning what he frames as the death of a specific window in publishing history. Going through his argument section by section, in his own words, shows something he doesn’t quite say outright: his career was a product of timing far more than of exceptional craft, and the platform he built that career on has already changed in ways that matter more than the AI concerns he’s actually writing about.
Books
WisCon’s 2010 Purge of Elizabeth Moon Was Cancel Culture Before Anyone Had the Word for It
Elizabeth Moon was announced as a guest of honor for WisCon 2011, then had that invitation stripped weeks later by the convention’s parent organization, SF3, over a blog post about citizenship and immigration. That happened in October 2010, five years before “cancel culture” became a phrase anyone used, and it remains one of the cleanest examples of the pattern that would go on to define the next fifteen years of genre fandom: say something a mob doesn’t like, watch the institution fold within days.
Books
Bronze, Brown, and Blue: The Sociosexual Hierarchy of Pern
Anne McCaffrey built her dragon-color system decades before Vox Day gave a name to the taxonomy of the sociosexual hierarchy it accidentally dramatizes. Bronze riders compete directly for command. Brown riders hold the middle as competent seconds. Blue riders make up the ordinary mass of the fighting wings. Green riders carry a coding McCaffrey herself …
Movies & TV
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Delivers Tom Holland’s Strongest Peter Parker Yet
Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened July 31 and immediately started rewriting box office record books. The film pulled in $355 million from 4,487 North American theaters, the second-biggest domestic debut in history behind Avengers: Endgame’s $357 million, and China alone delivered over $71 million in its first day there. Critics and audiences lined up beh…
Books
The AI Witch Hunt Just Claimed a $2.4 Million Publishing Deal
Minotaur/Macmillan has pulled the unpublished crime novel Call Me, I’ll Hide the Body after a reported $2.4 million deal collapsed over unproven suspicions the manuscript was written with AI assistance. The book, about a cleaner from Nigeria who relocates to Houston to pursue a chemistry PhD and gets pulled into a cartel operation through his talent for…