Huge amount of stories over the weekend. I try not to work weekends and schedule one or two in advance, but it seems like there’s just too much going on. I can’t stop! I hope it’s appreciated. Still making a push for my Valiant Frontiers. I really am so proud of this series, and we had huge sales over the weekend. Let’s keep it going because I’d love to get to a point where I can say yes I’ll start book 4!

We need your support! Please consider a paid subscription because it all rests on you!