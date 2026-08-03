Elizabeth Moon was announced as a guest of honor for WisCon 2011, then had that invitation stripped weeks later by the convention’s parent organization, SF3, over a blog post about citizenship and immigration. That happened in October 2010, five years before “cancel culture” became a phrase anyone used, and it remains one of the cleanest examples of the pattern that would go on to define the next fifteen years of genre fandom: say something a mob doesn’t like, watch the institution fold within days.