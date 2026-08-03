Spider-Man: Brand New Day pulled in an estimated $355 million domestically this weekend, just $2 million shy of Avengers: Endgame’s all-time domestic opening record from 2019. Worldwide, it hit $927 million, the second-biggest global debut ever, again trailing only Endgame. It’s the biggest opening in Sony’s entire history as a studio, and it now gives Marvel Studios the four largest worldwide opening weekends of all time: Endgame, this film, No Way Home, and Infinity War. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman summed up the mood simply: “This weekend’s historic worldwide results remind me of what Clarence wrote to George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life: ‘Remember, no man is a failure who has friends.’”

That’s an enormous number for a film with none of the built-in gimmicks the genre has been leaning on for years. No Way Home hit its own historic numbers by resurrecting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their own Spider-Men and folding in villains from two separate franchises, a genuine multiverse reunion event that rewarded twenty years of fandom in one sitting. Brand New Day had none of that. No surprise legacy cameo, no multiverse variant reveal to leak online and dominate a news cycle. Box office analyst Chris Colombo told CNN the film worked as “a perfect storm” for entirely different reasons: “You have the intellectual property, you have the character, you have the fear of missing out, plus good reviews.” Just the character, the actor, and a story people actually wanted to see.

This contrasts to much of the rest of the genre has performed lately. This year alone, Masters of the Universe opened to $29.4 million domestically on a nearly $200 million budget and collapsed 71% in its second weekend, on pace to fall well short of its own break-even point. Supergirl opened to just $62.6 million worldwide against a $170 million budget before cratering another 74% the following weekend. Both films leaned hard on stunt casting, tonal experimentation, or ideological messaging as their core selling point, and both got firmly rejected at the register. Brand New Day did the opposite: director Destin Daniel Cretton built the film around Peter Parker as a grounded, street-level hero dealing with the personal fallout of being unmasked, a normal superhero going through a genuinely human ordeal, rather than a multiverse mechanic or a diversity-first casting pitch standing in for character work. Tom Holland stayed exactly who audiences already know him as. Zendaya’s MJ stayed a real character in a real relationship, and she delivered her most likable performance of the character. The film didn’t dilute what Spider-Man actually is to chase a broader cultural conversation, and audiences rewarded that with the second-biggest opening in the history of the format.

In contrast to other major films trying to drive ticket sales, it also had no IMAX release. Those screens were already committed to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, itself still performing strongly in its third weekend with an additional $51 million. Brand New Day didn’t need the format exclusivity that’s driven so much premium-screen strategy lately. It broke Dolby Cinema’s all-time domestic weekend record with $10 million, set new highs for Screen X and 4DX, and still nearly out-opened Endgame anyway. Sony spent roughly $225 million making this film, a fraction of what Masters of the Universe or Supergirl cost, and walked away with a global weekend most franchises will never sniff even once.

The lesson sitting underneath all of it is straightforward, even if the rest of the industry keeps resisting it: audiences don’t need a multiverse, a legacy cameo, or a message to show up in record numbers. They need a character they already love, treated like the character they already love, in a story that takes him seriously without needing to reinvent him. Spider-Man just proved that’s still worth $927 million in a single weekend.

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NEXT: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Delivers Tom Holland’s Strongest Peter Parker Yet