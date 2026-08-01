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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
21m

AI will never be creative enough to (insert craft here).

But it doesn't have to be.

All someone has to do is bray

"This was made with AI I sa y,"

And the deal dies on the floor.

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