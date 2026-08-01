Minotaur/Macmillan has pulled the unpublished crime novel Call Me, I’ll Hide the Body after a reported $2.4 million deal collapsed over unproven suspicions the manuscript was written with AI assistance. The book, about a cleaner from Nigeria who relocates to Houston to pursue a chemistry PhD and gets pulled into a cartel operation through his talent for disposing of bodies, was set to launch its unnamed author’s career alongside a follow-up novel under the same deal. Deadline first reported the collapse. Nobody involved has produced actual proof the manuscript was AI-generated.

Sandy Hodgman, the agent at Hodgman Literary handling foreign rights through Europa Content, pulled the novel’s international submissions after questions resurfaced while the team was negotiating film and TV rights. According to Deadline’s reporting, Hodgman had already vetted the manuscript once and been reassured no AI tools were used, but couldn’t substantiate that reassurance a second time once the questions came back. In an email to publishing partners, Hodgman wrote that the manuscript had “dazzled” publishers around the world before the doubt set in.

Read that timeline again. The book was good enough to sell for $2.4 million and get international publishers fighting over it. Then a second round of questions arrived, nobody could produce a smoking gun either direction, and the deal died anyway. Not because anyone proved the author used AI. Because nobody could prove a negative fast enough to satisfy the room.

This is not an isolated incident. Hachette pulled horror novelist Mia Ballard’s Shy Girl in the US and discontinued it in the UK in March after readers flagged supposed AI tells in the prose, even though Ballard maintains she wrote the book herself and that a freelance editor may have introduced the issue. The New York Times covered that story as the first commercial novel from a major publisher pulled over AI suspicion, and Call Me, I’ll Hide the Body now makes at least two.

Fandom Pulse covered a version of this same dynamic in short fiction just weeks ago, when Apex Magazine yanked a story from its pages over suspected AI use and admitted, in its own public statement, that it had no way to confirm the suspicion. Apex went a step further and said outright it would never adopt AI detection tools at any point in its process, meaning the accusation itself, with no mechanism to verify it, was enough to get a published story deleted and a shortlisted story struck from an anthology.

That is the pattern now spreading from short fiction magazines to seven-figure novel deals. A whisper campaign starts, a publisher or agent gets nervous, and the work disappears regardless of whether anyone can demonstrate what happened. Nobody has to prove the accusation. The author has to disprove it, against detection tools that are notoriously unreliable and against a standard nobody can meet, because there is no test that can certify a piece of writing clean.

Strip away the AI panic and look at what’s being punished. A manuscript dazzled publishers on four continents. Editors read it, loved it, and paid millions for it. None of that changed. What changed is that someone couldn’t produce paperwork proving a negative, and an industry currently in a moral panic about AI decided that unprovable doubt was enough to torch a finished deal.

A good book is a good book regardless of the tool that helped draft, revise, or polish a sentence somewhere along the way. If a story moves readers and editors alike, the process behind individual sentences is a separate conversation from whether the finished work deserves to exist. Publishing is instead treating the mere accusation as disqualifying, with no appeals process and no verification standard, which means any author, using AI or not, is now one anonymous tip away from losing a deal they already earned.

How many more finished, purchased, dazzling manuscripts does publishing plan to bury before someone in the industry asks what standard of proof is required before a $2.4 million book gets treated as guilty?

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