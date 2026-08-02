J. Michael Straczynski has a new home for Babylon 5, and this time it isn’t a network. The creator of the 1990s space opera announced this week that he has taken control of the official Babylon 5 YouTube channel, framing it as a podcast style gathering spot for the cast and the fandom.

“We have now a home for our fans, a home for our viewers, a home for the ages, for myself and the cast members, and we are here to celebrate Babylon 5 with all of you,” Straczynski said in his welcome video. He joked that B5 fans previously had “no place to congregate other than the occasional asylum or prison,” and promised chats, commentaries, and interviews, adding, “a fight may break out. I won’t say for sure, but it might.”

The move happens after more than a decade of stalled attempts to bring Babylon 5 back to screens. Straczynski floated a movie reboot at his 2014 San Diego Comic Con panel with an eye toward a 2016 release, and nothing came of it. In September 2021, The CW put a “from-the-ground-up reboot” of the series into development with Straczynski writing and Warner Bros. Television producing. That project stalled almost immediately. The reboot wasn’t picked up for the 2022 season, and Straczynski had to take to social media to insist the delay wasn’t a death sentence. By 2024, Straczynski confirmed the CW version was no longer moving forward at all, though he said it was being shopped to other buyers, with only one declining so far.

Between those setbacks, Warner Bros. Animation gave the franchise its one real win in decades. Babylon 5: The Road Home, an animated film written by Straczynski with the surviving original cast returning to voice their roles, hit digital and home video on August 15, 2023. That was a one-off release, not a series, and the CW deal it was supposed to run alongside has since collapsed.

Against that backdrop, a podcast channel is the smallest possible swing Straczynski has taken at Babylon 5 in years, and also the safest. Every other genre franchise has already staked its claim to the format. Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner, Riker and Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation, launched their show Dropping Names, giving TNG the same kind of actor-hosted podcast that Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise fans have had for years. The Enterprise cast already had that lane covered: Connor Trinneer and Dominic Keating launched The Shuttlepod Show in 2022, later relaunching it as The D-Con Chamber. Katee Sackhoff runs The Sackhoff Show, built around her Battlestar Galactica, Longmire, and Mandalorian roles. Michael Rosenbaum has spent years hosting Inside of You, built on his Smallville fame. And Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk have Once We Were Spacemen, built on their Firefly history, a podcast that reportedly played a role in getting a new animated Firefly project into development.

Iti s of note that Fillion and Tudyk are also shopping studios for a Firefly animated film, following in Straczynski’s footsteps with his film in some regards, while he’s following them in reverse by using the podcast to build brand.

Straczynski entering that space is different in one respect. He isn’t an actor cashing in on a beloved role. He built his own following as a writer, on the back of Babylon 5’s scripts, his memoir, and years of direct engagement with fans on social media going back to the early internet. A writer fronting a franchise podcast, rather than a cast member, is a rarer move.

None of this has been framed by Straczynski as a campaign. But the timing invites the question anyway. A revived, active YouTube presence gives Babylon 5 a visible, measurable fanbase again, right as the reboot he spent years trying to sell is being shopped around to buyers who have mostly said no. Whether or not that’s the intent, a channel full of engaged subscribers is exactly the kind of proof of audience a studio would want to see before picking up a twice-failed reboot.

Is the Babylon 5 channel a genuine passion project, or a calculated attempt to build the kind of audience numbers a studio can’t ignore?

First contact with the Oridians was supposed to be humanity’s proudest moment. Instead, their chief engineer is dead, their ship is sabotaged, and an ancient alien technology is stealing souls. Book one of the Valiant Frontiers series delivers exploration, mystery, and the kind of crew you’ll want to follow across the galaxy. Read The Soul Catcher on Amazon and start the adventure.

NEXT: Trek Shorts Releases New TNG Era Fan Film Featuring Romulans