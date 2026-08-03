Hugh Howey, the self-published author behind Silo, posted a long essay this week titled “The End of an Era,” mourning what he frames as the death of a specific window in publishing history. Going through his argument section by section, in his own words, shows something he doesn’t quite say outright: his career was a product of timing far more than of exceptional craft, and the platform he built that career on has already changed in ways that matter more than the AI concerns he’s actually writing about.