Samuel Cocking, the purveyor of Trek Shorts, recently raised 20,000 pounds for his most ambitious productions of fan films yet. This latest features an ensign in The Next Generation era who faces off in a shuttle against a Romulan warbird. It can be watched here:

First contact with the Oridians was supposed to be humanity’s proudest moment. Instead, their chief engineer is dead, their ship is sabotaged, and an ancient alien technology is stealing souls. Book one of the Valiant Frontiers series delivers exploration, mystery, and the kind of crew you’ll want to follow across the galaxy. Read The Soul Catcher on Amazon and start the adventure.