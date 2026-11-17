Just what I need to do, another thing, right? But here’s what I’ve seen: real awards that talk about great games, books, comics, etc., are needed. This will be a test run to see what we can do with all of culture, not just with video games.

In the meantime, my Ayla Rin Graphic Novel is really doing great! Thanks for backing everyone. I am so proud of this book and hope you’ll enjoy.

Malfoid fiction: next chapter will be tomorrow. This one is shaping up to be about double the length of a usual. So I could just split it and put it up, but I like to keep chapters self-contained in a single post.

Fandom Pulse needs your support, and if you value what we do which is much more work than anyone else out there in the culture front, and if you want to vote for your games of the year, subscribe:

Video Games Grievance Culture, Grift, and Gamers Sam Gray · Nov 16 Grievance culture is a recurring pattern in which perceived harms, status threats, or stories of unfair disadvantage are treated as the primary lens for understanding particular identity groups. Under the auspices of grievance culture, any new information (as it pertains to a given identity group) must therefore be interpreted first in terms of how it c… Read full story

Tabletop Games Chaosium Halts Old Ones Origins After Designer Samuel Bailey Is Convicted of Child Rape Jon Del Arroz · Nov 16 Chaosium has stopped all development on Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins after learning that the game’s designer, Samuel William Bailey, was convicted in Skagit County, Washington, on multiple counts of first-degree child rape and child molestation. The announcement landed six weeks after the publisher renamed H.P. Lovecraft’s Shub-Niggurath over concerns that the name could offend some audiences. It also arrived with a warning for backers on a payment plan: a scheduled installment for a game whose development is now frozen might still hit their cards. Read full story