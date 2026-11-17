Just what I need to do, another thing, right? But here’s what I’ve seen: real awards that talk about great games, books, comics, etc., are needed. This will be a test run to see what we can do with all of culture, not just with video games.
In the meantime, my Ayla Rin Graphic Novel is really doing great! Thanks for backing everyone. I am so proud of this book and hope you’ll enjoy.
Malfoid fiction: next chapter will be tomorrow. This one is shaping up to be about double the length of a usual. So I could just split it and put it up, but I like to keep chapters self-contained in a single post.
Fandom Pulse needs your support, and if you value what we do which is much more work than anyone else out there in the culture front, and if you want to vote for your games of the year, subscribe:
Books
Castalia Unlimited Launches With 259 DRM-Free Books Readers Keep After They Cancel
Castalia House has launched Castalia Unlimited, a digital library that starts at $9.99 a month and lets members keep every book they add to their shelf. The developers built it in under a month after Amazon changed its publishing rules. The catalog opens with 259 titles from 37 authors, including John C. Wright and Chuck Dixon, plus Vox Day himself.
Video Games
Grievance Culture, Grift, and Gamers
Grievance culture is a recurring pattern in which perceived harms, status threats, or stories of unfair disadvantage are treated as the primary lens for understanding particular identity groups. Under the auspices of grievance culture, any new information (as it pertains to a given identity group) must therefore be interpreted first in terms of how it c…
Tabletop Games
Chaosium Halts Old Ones Origins After Designer Samuel Bailey Is Convicted of Child Rape
Chaosium has stopped all development on Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins after learning that the game’s designer, Samuel William Bailey, was convicted in Skagit County, Washington, on multiple counts of first-degree child rape and child molestation. The announcement landed six weeks after the publisher renamed H.P. Lovecraft’s Shub-Niggurath over concerns that the name could offend some audiences. It also arrived with a warning for backers on a payment plan: a scheduled installment for a game whose development is now frozen might still hit their cards.
Books
Ben Shapiro’s Confession Mistakes Literary Name-Dropping for Drama
Ben Shapiro spent the run-up to Confession telling audiences he wrote the script in four days, then landed Rob Lowe, James Franco and a cast stacked with Oscar nominees to perform it. The Daily Wire put the film in 100 theaters for one night on Veterans Day and on its streaming platform the same day. After sitting through all 2 hours and 10 minutes, I c…