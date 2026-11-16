Nicola Coughlan is not among the announced cast of HBO’s Harry Potter series. She was promoting a Channel 4 project this weekend when The Observer asked her about it anyway, and by Monday morning her answer was a boycott story at Deadline and Far Out. A woman who has no part in the show became one of its biggest stories, and the people who actually made it will be the ones asked to answer for her.

Coughlan, 39, told The Observer that she will not watch the series and would never be in it. She added that she knows people involved, that they are nice people, and that the show is “not for me.” HBO’s series premieres December 25. Rowling is an executive producer, and first-look clips began circulating this weekend.

Where this started

In April 2025, after the UK Supreme Court ruled that “woman” in the Equality Act refers to biological sex, Rowling celebrated the decision. Coughlan called the ruling stomach-churning and disgusting. She then shared an article critical of Rowling on her Instagram Story and wrote:

“Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a 10 foot pole.”

The series had not filmed a frame. The “lads” she told people to keep away from were a cast of working actors and a trio of young leads who had done nothing but accept a job. Coughlan aimed her contempt at them to score a point against an author. Rowling’s response was to say she did not know who Coughlan was, and that she did not know Pedro Pascal either. In the new interview, Coughlan said she could believe the first claim but not the second. Whatever the truth of that exchange, it has nothing to do with the books or the show.

The loyalty test

Coughlan told The Observer she was disappointed that people with bigger platforms did not follow her lead. She described private conversations with colleagues who said they were not in a strong enough position or had too much to lose. Her answer to them:

“Everyone has something to lose and everyone has something to gain.”

Read what she is describing. Working actors told her, in confidence, that they were afraid to speak. She took that as a character flaw and then repeated it to a newspaper. This is a demand for public declarations of allegiance, enforced by social cost. The actors who admitted the fear were right to feel it, and her account is the evidence. She is not describing courage. She is describing a field where saying the wrong thing in the wrong order can cost a career, and she is publicly grading her peers on whether they have joined her.

She also said she wanted to do something practical, which in her telling means raising money. She is free to do that. She is not free to treat everyone who declines to join her as a coward.

The boycott headline

Her words were “will not be watching” and “not for me.” Deadline’s headline says she is boycotting the series. Far Out’s says the same. A boycott is a campaign to keep other people away. Coughlan said she personally would stay away, which any viewer can do for any reason. The headlines gave a private choice the weight of an organized action, and every later story will quote the headline.

What the cast is going through

The actors on the show do not get to say “not for me.” Paapa Essiedu, who plays Snape, told Vanity Fair he was not there to be a mouthpiece for Rowling’s politics. He added:

“I don’t want to talk about Jo at all.”

Essiedu has reaffirmed his support for trans rights, so the refusal is no dodge. It is a working actor asking to be allowed to discuss the work. He has also faced racist abuse and death threats from people claiming to be fans, according to the Vanity Fair profile, and those threats are indefensible. Rowling, for her part, said she lacked the power to fire him over his politics and would not use it if she had it, and that she does not believe in taking away people’s livelihoods over legally protected beliefs. An executive producer told her critics she would not punish an actor who disagrees with her. An actor who disagrees with her is being pushed to denounce her anyway.

John Lithgow said in 2025 about the controversy, “Why is this a factor at all?” By February he was telling a Rotterdam audience: “It was a hard decision on the basis of that [controversy].” The New York Times then reported that he had considered quitting before deciding to stay, and that he expects to be asked about Rowling in “every interview I will ever do for the rest of my life.” A veteran actor took a job playing Dumbledore and has since been told his career will be defined by a question that has nothing to do with his performance.

Nick Frost, who plays Hagrid, said Rowling is allowed her opinion and he is allowed his, and that they do not align. He disabled comments on an Instagram post celebrating his casting after the reaction. Bel Powley told The Telegraph she strongly disagrees with Rowling and stayed in the cast. Katherine Parkinson, cast as Molly Weasley, declined to join the debate when asked. Every one of them took a job in a children’s fantasy series and has been made to rule on a legal and political fight in public.

The outside chorus

None of the people who keep speaking is employed on the show. Pedro Pascal called Rowling’s views disgusting in 2025. Sean Biggerstaff, who played Oliver Wood in the films, criticized her. Katie Leung, the original Cho Chang, issued a warning to the young actors on the new series. Andrew Garfield was pulled into the argument over whether anyone should watch the films. Tom Felton was asked about it at the Tony Awards. Each statement generated its own news cycle, and each cycle ended with a question for the actors who are working.

Rowling’s own stated position is that she supports trans people’s right to live as they choose and defends sex-based protections in law. The Supreme Court ruling she celebrated defines “woman” in the Equality Act by biological sex. Whatever anyone thinks of that decision, it is a legal ruling, and an author is entitled to welcome it without every actor in her adaptation being asked to renounce her. Rowling has not demanded loyalty from the cast. The people demanding loyalty are the ones lining up on the other side.

What this does to the show

The series is meant to introduce Harry Potter to a new generation. The three leads are children. Every junket, every red carpet, and every magazine profile will now carry the same question, and the answer an actor gives will be read as a vote. The books have sold hundreds of millions of copies because readers love the story, and HBO’s job is to deliver a show those readers can enjoy at Christmas. The people who say they will not watch have every right to stay home. They do not have the right to turn the people on screen into hostages.

HBO has weeks of press ahead. Will the network let its young leads sit through the same loyalty questions, or will it tell outlets that the Rowling question is off the table?