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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
5h

In the mind of an American in 2026, writing a pamphlet cannot be a crime, which perhaps is what Ben Shapiro is trying to hinge his writing on. Speaking up is considered a good deed and a brave thing. They’re missing the historical context.

The historical context was that the Soviet Union was confronted with enemies, foreign and domestic, while trying to radically transform the country from a largely agrarian, backward society with low literacy rates into a manufacturing and technological powerhouse.

The tragedy of the times is that innocent people were subjected to imprisonment and death, yet without the leadership it had, the Soviet Union would not have survived World War II. It wouldn’t have been able to muster the human and technological resources to dominate Germany by 1944. And for smoothbrains who think Germany was the good guy in World War II, first of all, fuck off. Second, learn some history about what they were doing in the occupied territories.

My family has experienced dekulakization and imprisonment, fighting on the front lines, and coming back to rebuild the country. It is a complex tale. Making a movie that ultimately works as a straw man does not do the situation justice.

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Tut's avatar
Tut
5h

I don’t trust Shapiro not to have a hidden motive, so I don’t trust any script he’s written.

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