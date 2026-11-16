Grievance culture is a recurring pattern in which perceived harms, status threats, or stories of unfair disadvantage are treated as the primary lens for understanding particular identity groups. Under the auspices of grievance culture, any new information (as it pertains to a given identity group) must therefore be interpreted first in terms of how it confirms or extends the grievances attributed to that group, while alternative explanations are subordinated or reclassified.

For example, imagine a gaming audience that believes modern games are increasingly hostile to its interests:

A new game is announced with simplified mechanics. Rather than evaluating the design decision on its own merits, members of this audience immediately interpret it as another example of developers abandoning traditional players.

A different game introduces politically charged writing. Even if the writing is unrelated to the game’s mechanical quality, it is interpreted negatively because it provides further evidence that the industry is prioritizing ideological messaging over entertainment.

The defining characteristic is that every new development is interpreted as further evidence of an existing grievance. Information is no longer evaluated primarily on its own merits. Instead, it is filtered through an established narrative of victimization. Even contradictory evidence can be reinterpreted as further proof that the grievance is being ignored or concealed.

Relation to Gamers

A large and vocal segment of gaming audiences fits within a grievance culture pattern because specific complaints have become the default lens for judging a variety of things as they relate to video games. These include new games, the companies that make them, and the Game Awards ceremonies. The complaints may vary, but many include issues such as the loss of

mechanical complexity in various games, left-wing political propaganda in writing, intrusive monetization, and a general sense that gameplay-focused design is being replaced by elements that remove player autonomy.

For a noticeable share of young men, video games function as a low-friction escape from ordinary life or as a stand-in for relationships they do not have. A grievance narrative gives these young men a ready-made explanation for why the current experience feels worse than it used to. It also gives them a way to voice their complaints in a manner that feels cathartic and socially recognized. This both creates and answers a demand. And if a demand exists, then

there is money to be made from it. Today’s social media attention economy supplies a steady stream of content that restates and affirms these grievances.

Relation to Grift

Regardless of the legitimacy of any complaints, the point of this essay is to assert that video games, as a cultural medium, are being largely interpreted through a skein of grievance culture.

The reason for this is that the constant restatement of these complaints generates a reliable flow of engagement.

Entrepreneurs who recognize the demand for grievance culture catharsis can address it directly by supplying people with what is essentially a group therapy experience. These grifters do not need to share their followers’ diagnoses or act as though fixing the cited problems is the actual goal. The transaction resembles snake-oil sales: the bottle promises convenient relief from whatever problems the buyer has identified. All grifters need to do each week is supply their viewers with new material that restates their grievances and affirms that they are being heard. When one complaint loses force, operators simply move to the next related story. Every new story is more content that keeps the label “Gamer” legible to grievance enthusiasts within a

perpetual “us vs. them” scenario. The cycle continues indefinitely because any future event can be selected as a grievance and reframed to confirm whatever ills were previously established. Resolution must never be attained because that would end the demand. The analogy is a chronic sickness that is never cured so long as the treatment consists only of giving you soothing words while describing the symptoms.

While grievance culture narratives create reliable short-term attention and revenue, they cannot reliably survive contact with legitimate dissent or ordinary standards of evidence and consistency.

Content that restates accounts of grievances will attract a reliable audience if that audience is desperate enough to be heard. That audience will pay, in money or attention, for the promise that wider recognition of the grievance will eventually force a change. That’s where the grift operates: in an unwritten promise that fulfills an unspoken hope for change.

Grievance grift is readily identifiable because it consistently relies on provisional claims. In other words, it relies on language that lends itself to irony. Often, grifters drift into irony or self-deprecating asides, providing every narrative with a ready-made exit in case the grift goes sour. Nothing will be defended once it becomes inconvenient because the format or tone has already signaled that full commitment was never intended anyway (”I was just joking, guys! I don’t really believe in those things...”).

While grievance culture narratives create reliable short-term attention and revenue, they cannot reliably survive contact with legitimate dissent or ordinary standards of evidence and consistency. Legitimate dissent forces a choice that the format is built to avoid. And even when

a claim is defended under ordinary standards of evidence, it quickly becomes ironized. This is why these influencers struggle to exist as anything more than attention-wranglers. They can harvest the grievance, but they cannot easily withstand the moment when someone outside their affirming audience treats their claims as ordinary assertions that must survive contact with counterevidence.

Why “The Real Game Awards” Failed

One of the clearer differences between much of the institutional left and the operators who currently dominate “anti-woke” gaming commentary is sincerity. Plenty of people on the left are wrong or outright deranged, but that doesn’t change the fact that many of them are still sincere about the beliefs they hold. That sincerity functions as a practical advantage in the culture war because it allows them to treat their positions as non-negotiable. They can recruit people who share their commitments and absorb short-term costs without immediately pivoting into an ironic stance whenever their ideals don’t hold up. Craig and similar figures do not operate this way. Their default is performance, audience capture, and ironic distance. That was all visible in how The Real Game Awards was run, and it is one of the main reasons the project never accumulated weight.

Think about how the game Selaco was promoted through The Real Game Awards. The developers were never contacted beforehand and, afterward, publicly indicated that they did not want that association. Craig snarkily promoted it again the following year anyway. From a pure attention standpoint, free advertising is free advertising. From the standpoint of building anything durable, it is harder to defend what Craig was doing. Treating the developers’ objections as irrelevant signaled that the relationship only ran in one direction: toward whatever served Craig’s existing audience. That is not how institutions that intend to last usually behave. It is how content operations behave when the primary metric is continued engagement from people who already agree with you.

Craig is at fault for failing to do basic research. He platformed the game without apparent knowledge of who was developing it or who had been hired for key roles, including voice work. Melissa Medina, the voice of Dawn Collins, publicly lists herself as pansexual, bisexual, and demi. She has also noted in her own materials that she knows sincerity is unfashionable but chooses to practice it anyway:

“I know it’s not cool to be sincere, but I do this work because I really do love it. Because in a world of very loud insincerity, it lets me say something real. And devastatingly cool.”

While her stated positions can be rejected on their merits, what cannot be dismissed is the contrast: she is not using irony as a fallback. She is willing to be identified with claims she actually holds. Craig’s little Game Awards show cannot boast the same.

The sincerity gap is visible even in the figures who run the shows themselves. Geoff Keighley has never, in any public appearance tied to The Game Awards, broken character. Year after year he delivers the same performance: the fixed smile, the steady enthusiasm, the insistence that the industry is fundamentally healthy and that the night is a celebration. The consistency is striking even if also pathetic. The conditions around the show change. Controversies appear and entire studios or design philosophies come under sustained criticism. Thousands upon thousands of people are laid off, but none of it alters the Geoff’s delivery. His face stays the same, through and through.

At a certain point a performance maintained without visible deviation stops looking like a temporary mask and starts looking like the only mode available. Whether Geoff privately believes the version of the industry he presents is impossible to know from the outside. What is observable is that he has never supplied the counter-evidence. There is no leaked moment, no off-script interview, no visible fatigue with the script that would let an audience distinguish between the role and the person.

Craig’s approach sits at the opposite pole and produces the opposite problem. Where Geoff maintains a single, unvarying face, Craig and the Real Game Awards defaulted to irony and an audience-dependent framing. A host who never breaks character at least presents a stable target. A host who treats every choice as contingent on current engagement metrics presents a moving target. While neither posture has produced a show that forces the industry to answer for its design decisions, only one of them maintains the appearance of believing its own account of events long enough for that account to be tested.

The Cost of Being Ironic

Too many younger players treat video games less as systems to master and more as low-friction relationship simulators, narrative delivery devices, or backgrounds for bad habits like pornography. Addressing any of this requires saying, without irony, that certain design trends and audience expectations are degrading the medium. Rather than bringing on influencers, Craig ought to have platformed people who could talk about the actual mechanics of video games and the production realities involved. Instead, Craig chose a position of irony, one that mocked gamers themselves through self-deprecating humor.

This is the practical cost of the sincerity gap. Grifters who treat every choice as contingent on the current reach of their YouTube channel can move quickly toward whatever demographic is easiest to monetize: young men who are already spending time on outrage content and

parasocial substitutes and who are looking for a place to vent their frustrations. The left’s frequent wrongness does not erase the advantage that comes from people who will still show up and defend a position after it becomes inconvenient. The Real Game Awards never developed that habit. Instead, Craig built a platform optimized for performance and attention retention. And when that attention was no longer sufficient, the show ended.

Stuttering Craig’s “Real Game Awards” ran on grievance culture, not video games. The show drew from an audience already oriented around complaints about modern games and cultural displacement. These were mostly young men using games and gaming-adjacent content as

artificial substitutes for lives and relationships they do not have. Frustration over the absence of ordinary connections, especially sexual ones, supplies a steady appetite for content that validates their frustration and offers parasocial stand-ins. This is actually very cruel, the more you consider it.

Idiocracy and VTubers

The retirement of The Real Game Awards is easier to understand once you treat it as an Idiocracy-style popularity contest rather than a failed attempt to restore standards. Craig did not select for people who know games, who have worked on them, or who can sustain an argument about design, systems, or industry practices. Instead, he selected for people who perform well for an existing audience.

The mainstream Game Awards has obvious problems, but at least some of the people who take the stage have direct knowledge of how games are made and understand why certain decisions get locked in. The Real Game Awards did not clear even that low bar. Its recurring faces were VTubers, culture-war commentators, and other Internet performers whose primary skill is holding attention. That’s it. These influencers are not, in most cases, known for detailed discussions of the mechanics or design of modern titles. Craig’s decision to feature them is straightforward grifter logic:

Identify a group that is lonely and already primed to spend time and money on an artificial substitute for a woman who will acknowledge their interests and tolerate (or encourage) their masturbation habits, then give them a place that feels like community.

A VTuber appearance is, by design, not a real person discussing real constraints. It is a cartoon avatar delivering a performance. The audience interaction is parasocial by construction.

Categories built around “best jiggle physics” or similar jokes function the same way: they signal that nothing on stage needs to be taken as a serious claim about video games as a medium.

Once that register is established, it becomes difficult to address the actual problems involving the consumers currently entering gaming. The VTuber format itself also prevents serious engagement. Again, this is by design, allowing the people involved to avoid feeling that full commitment is necessary. The operator hides behind a cartoon that can change its claims, tone, or allegiances without ever exiting the role she plays. Any perception of inconsistency can later be re-described as “nuance” or as the audience’s failure to understand the bit.

Leaflit’s segment was vague enough to have been delivered by anyone. She described video games primarily as some kind of otherworldly escape, the same kind of language that could apply to a book or a movie. Nothing in the presentation indicated that she had been included for

her expertise in games or game culture. Her framing was modern in the narrow sense that it spoke directly to players who want cinematic, low-agency experiences of the kind walking simulators already supply and that much of current game development tries to cultivate. It did not address people who evaluate games as systems.

Kirsche’s presence aligned with joke categories about boobs. Segments built around jiggle physics or similar gags treat the female body as a point of hyper-fixation. The humor is self-deprecating in form: it signals to a porn-oriented audience that their proclivities are shared and normal, despite the fact that most women who are not already inside that audience treat a porn fixation as creepy rather than quirky. In other words, it is presented as just another in-joke, with no meaningful boundary or consequence.

Idiocracy and SmashJT

Jeff (SmashJT) was continually featured despite a public record of unverified reporting and

interpersonal conflicts, including one with Razorfist. In one documented case, another online content creator named McDizzle impersonated a Ubisoft employee and supplied Jeff with a fabricated story about Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Jeff ran with the claim without adequate verification. The episode produced corrections, legal pushback from Ubisoft, and a clear demonstration that source-checking had been secondary to speed and narrative fit.

Jeff also had a heated back-and-forth with Razorfist that played out publicly on X during the broader GoonerGate exchanges. GoonerGate centered on arguments over sexualized character design and fanservice in games. Some creators, including figures aligned with more explicit Christian standards, criticized what they called gooner-oriented material and called for less of it. Razorfist weighed in on that side of the dispute. Jeff responded with a video titled “The Fall of ‘Razorfist,’” which reacted to leaked footage and accusations involving Razorfist’s personal life (including claims drawn from an ex-partner) and framed the material as evidence of hypocrisy. Razorfist publicly threatened libel action over the video and related posts, describing the claims as easily disproven and warning of consequences for Jeff’s channel.

Razorfist did not return for the second Real Game Awards. Other first-year participants also stayed away. Neither the unverified-reporting episode with McDizzle nor the unresolved public conflict with Razorfist operated as a practical constraint on Craig’s selections.

The same pattern appears with EndymionTV, who was presented in the orbit of the show under the label of “journalist” despite functioning as an influencer whose primary product is social-media attention. The cumulative effect is self-referential. The Real Game Awards operated as a popularity contest that rewarded the largest attention magnets already circulating within the existing audience. It did not require or reward demonstrated command of video games. In that respect, the show described its own priorities more clearly than any mission statement:

Idiocracy logic, in which performance and reach substitute for knowledge. The medium itself remains secondary to who can hold the attention of the grievance-and-parasocial crowd.

Conclusion

The problem is precisely that the show oriented itself toward the segment of younger men who treat games as low-friction escapes or as stand-ins for relationships and who are already primed to spend money on grievance restatement and parasocial content. That orientation is why Craig settled for covering an awards show about recognizable corporate releases and presenters who felt approachable to that demographic. This is, and always was, about chasing the money without fundamentally changing anything at all.

The monetization makes the actual priority clear. Paid voting memberships and the surrounding content economy show that the operation was all about extracting money from the same audience it claimed to serve. All the while, that extraction conflicts with the ironic, self-deprecating tone of the show itself. No alternative institution was under construction. No sustained contact with working developers was required. No standard was in place that marked a sincere departure from Geoff Keighley’s format or that would have built a worthwhile audience in its place. Craig’s awards show never required anything more demanding than continued engagement from the audience it already had.

This is cruelty dressed as comedy. The show harvested attention and payment from young men using games as escapes or relationship substitutes, normalized the habits that keep them there, and offered only the next restatement of the grievance in return. Yet when the returns no longer justified the performance, the show was retired. All because the conditions that generated the original complaints remained exactly where they were.

Are ya winning, son?