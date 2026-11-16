Robert Pattinson reportedly learned on Sunday morning that he would be the next James Bond, and the man who told him was director Denis Villeneuve. By Monday, Amazon MGM Studios had turned the secret into a short video on the franchise’s official Instagram account. Pattinson steps out of the shadows in a suit with a gun in his hand while the classic 007 theme plays, and a line of text on screen reads “James Bond will return.”

Pattinson, 40, is the eighth actor to play Bond and the first new one in two decades. Daniel Craig held the role for five films beginning with Casino Royale in 2006. Villeneuve directs from a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing and Tanya Lapointe as executive producer. It is the first Bond film made since the 2025 deal with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson handed Amazon creative control of the character.

The announcement ends a search that ran most of the fall. Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult all surfaced as contenders. Pierce Brosnan backed Turner. Gary Oldman backed his Slow Horses co-star Lowden and claimed the next Bond had already been chosen. Pattinson’s name arrived late, in the first week of November, in reports that he and Hoult had screen tested for the part.

His calendar is already full. Dune: Part Three, which reunites him with Villeneuve, opens December 18. Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II is shooting in London and opens February 18, 2028. Nolan’s The Odyssey premiered in London in July. Pattinson now holds two of the largest franchise roles in film at once, and the second one has not started shooting.

What the studio said

Pattinson’s statement was short and read as gratitude:

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime.”

He followed it with a line thanking “Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios” for their belief in him. The word “entrusted” frames Bond as something held in trust for someone else. The statement describes the character’s stature and his own thanks. It says nothing about how he plans to play the part, which is typical of a casting announcement.

Villeneuve’s statement spoke to the field he passed over:

“We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond.”

The first sentence is a courtesy to the other candidates. The second gives no reason for the choice. The reason came in a separate line:

“He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new.”

“Soul” and “spirit” are words about temperament, and Villeneuve says nothing about physical presence. That matters because the case against Pattinson comes mostly from commentators arguing about physical presence. It also sits oddly beside the early reporting that Amazon and Villeneuve wanted a “fresh face.” Pattinson is a known face with one franchise already behind him. The studio’s case for him rests on what he brings to the part, and it makes no claim about how he fits the look of the role.

The commentators

Razorfist’s quip is the more favorable of the two reactions, whatever the snark around it:

“Pattinson is a solid choice. After 20 years of soccer hooligan Bond, you needed someone who seems like a gentleman spy. And looking at him, I definitely believe that he spies on gentlemen.”

Hilarious stuff as the Sparkly Vampire that made Pattionson famous will forever haunt him in these roles.

Pop culture analyst Byl Holte went the other direction. He opened with a verdict and a framing:

“OPINION: ROBERT PATTINSON WILL MAKE AN AWFUL JAMES BOND. Look at the men who made Bond great BEFORE Daniel Craig killed him:”

“Killed him” works two ways. Craig’s final film, No Time to Die, ended with Bond’s death, and Holte also means that the Craig films damaged the character. A nice double entendre in classic Bond fashion. He excludes Craig from the list that follows of quality Bond actors that preceded him.

His list of earlier Bonds comes next:

“Connery brought authority, danger, physical presence, and masculine confidence. Lazenby brought athleticism, toughness, romance, and vulnerability without weakness. Moore brought sophistication, humor, effortless charm, and confidence. Dalton brought intensity, ruthlessness, intelligence, and a dangerous edge. Brosnan brought Connery’s cool, Moore’s charm, and leading-man physicality.”

The Lazenby entry is notable because includes “vulnerability without weakness,” so Holte accepts vulnerability in Bond as long as it comes with toughness. His objection is one of degree. The standard he sets is also a checklist of traits, while Villeneuve’s description of Pattinson is about soul and spirit. The two sides are arguing past each other.

Then Holte turns to Pattinson’s recent work:

“In Mickey 17, he’s a weak expendable man repeatedly killed off by a ruthless male leader and his domineering wife. In High Life, he’s sexually assaulted, drugged, and forcibly impregnated through the actions of a female scientist who treats him as a reproductive specimen.”

Mickey 17 fits Holte’s description in broad terms, since the title character is a worker who is killed and re-created repeatedly. These are character summaries, and an actor playing a victim in a script is a different thing from an actor’s persona. Holte picks four roles and leaves out the franchise lead that Pattinson has held since 2019. The Batman grossed more than $770 million worldwide. Amazon presumably weighed that record alongside the arthouse work.

The next two roles carry the same kind of selection:

“In The Drama, he’s portrayed as an emotionally compromised, increasingly pathetic fiancé who’s physically assaulted by his wife. In Primetime, he’s a deeply flawed man who’s bullied and dominated by a MADE-UP FEMALE PRODUCER.”

Holte finishes with a political claim and a prediction:

“So yes, Pattinson is exactly what THE WOMEN’S MOVEMENT wants in a new Bond: Weak, weepy, apologetic, submissive to women. But that makes him EXACTLY THE WRONG CHOICE for Bond fans. Bookmark this post - I’m rarely wrong about these things.”

Amazon’s stated reasons are the “timeless soul” and the “spirit that is completely new,” and none of the statements mentions a political aim, though we have seen what Amazon has done in recent years so it could definitely be a move aimed at women more than men as Holte states. The “bookmark this post” line sets a test that cannot be graded soon. Villeneuve said he “cannot wait to begin,” so the film still has to be shot.

The look question

The objection reaching Amazon’s inbox is a visual one, and the studio’s statements sidestep it. Neither Villeneuve nor the producers say anything about physical presence. The only image Amazon has released is the teaser, a man in a suit stepping out of the shadows with a gun in his hand. That clip is the casting argument made in a few seconds, and it did not stop the argument. Danny Boyle said in 2019, after watching Pattinson in High Life, that the actor should be Bond. The same actor now carries the credits that Holte leaves out and the ones he emphasizes. Fans will decide which set of credits they see when the first full trailer arrives.

Villeneuve says Pattinson brings “a spirit that is completely new.” Which parts of the old Bond template does Amazon consider optional, and has anyone at the studio said so?