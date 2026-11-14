Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
4m

That might be quite an accomplishment because the few I have tried to read have all, well, sucked.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.