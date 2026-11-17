Castalia House has launched Castalia Unlimited, a digital library that starts at $9.99 a month and lets members keep every book they add to their shelf. The developers built it in under a month after Amazon changed its publishing rules. The catalog opens with 259 titles from 37 authors, including John C. Wright and Chuck Dixon, plus Vox Day himself.

Amazon renamed Kindle Unlimited as Kindle+ on October 22. The U.S. price is $11.99 a month. Subscribers can hold 20 titles at a time, and borrowed books go away when the subscription ends. Amazon also moved AI-narrated audiobooks into the program. Vox Day calls Castalia Unlimited an unintended artifact of Amazon’s decision to limit publishers to two new books per week. A publisher with a deep catalog has built its own shelf.

Membership comes in three levels. Basic lets a member add 5 books to a personal bookshelf each month. Premium allows 10 and Collector allows 50. A free Book of the Month begins in December. Once a book is on the shelf, the member can download it whenever they like, including updated versions uploaded after the book was added. The epub files carry no DRM and are not tied to any hardware or software reader. A member who cancels keeps every file already downloaded.

Vox sums up the editorial approach in one line: “It’s a curated collection, not a very toxic waste dump.” The target is the open-pool model, where any enrolled title competes for the reader’s attention and the author is paid by pages read. Castalia decides what goes on the shelf before a reader ever sees it.

The launch catalog leans heavily on translation. Castalia lists the detective novels of Augusto De Angelis, only about half of which were translated from Italian before this project. Eiji Yoshikawa’s The Epic Tale of the Heike is there in all 24 volumes. So are the samurai adventures of Kuneida Shiro, a Japanese novelist Castalia calls long forgotten, and all ten volumes each of The Junior Classics and There Will Be War. Johan Kalsi’s science fiction novel The Corroding Empire, which Castalia says Amazon banned, is on the shelf as well.

A few titles are already offered in more than one language. The two Hermann Hesse works translated into English are available in English and in the original German. Castalia has also translated one of Razorfist’s novels into Japanese, with more to follow. Those foreign-language additions do not count toward the two English titles a day the company has promised.

Vox says “the value offered to the reader is unprecedented in the field of literary publishing.” The claim can be checked against the numbers. Basic membership costs $2 a month less than Kindle+, which is $24 a year. The files stay with the reader. The schedule is checkable too. From November 16 through the end of this year, two titles a day adds 92 books and puts the library at 351, in line with the 350-plus target. Continuing at that pace through December 2027 adds 822 more, for a total of 1,081 against the stated goal of 1,000-plus.

Existing leather-book subscribers are covered. Members of Castalia Library, Libraria Castalia, Castalia History, Castalia Cathedra and Chateau Castalia receive a complimentary Basic subscription for as long as their leather subscription stays active. They have to register an account first. Vox asks for patience, because the developers need a few days of downtime before the free subscriptions go out. Anyone who wants to support the project can also buy a separate Unlimited membership.

More is coming. AI audiobooks are in development and will arrive in a few months, limited to Premium and Collector members. Gift subscriptions are planned before Christmas. Vox says several publishers from multiple countries have asked about putting their books on Unlimited.

The first day’s additions are two De Angelis novels, The Hotel of the Three Roses and The Mystery of the “Virgin.” The second sends Commissario De Vincenzi into Milan’s horse racing circles and the occult salons behind them. The jockey Perry Hodburn is murdered at the stables of Barone Gerolamo Verbena del Santo, a sixty-two-year-old who lives in a palazzo on Via Omenoni beneath six colossal stone caryatids.

Kindle+ pays authors by pages read and leaves readers with nothing once the subscription lapses. If Castalia reaches 1,000 titles on schedule and other publishers follow, will authors keep their catalogs in Amazon’s pool, or move them to a library where the reader keeps the file?