Chaosium has stopped all development on Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins after learning that the game’s designer, Samuel William Bailey, was convicted in Skagit County, Washington, on multiple counts of first-degree child rape and child molestation. The announcement landed six weeks after the publisher renamed H.P. Lovecraft’s Shub-Niggurath over concerns that the name could offend some audiences. It also arrived with a warning for backers on a payment plan: a scheduled installment for a game whose development is now frozen might still hit their cards.

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