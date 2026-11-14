Rockstar Games spent six weeks building the biggest marketing campaign in video game history around two faces, Jason and Lucia. In a Saudi Arabian mall this week, one of them is a smear of pixels. A giant screen advertising Grand Theft Auto VI shows Jason Duval in full detail. The game’s first playable female protagonist, the character Rockstar has sold for three years as a milestone, has been blurred beyond recognition. The game launches November 19.

What the Billboard Shows

The photos were posted by an Arabic-language Rockstar Instagram account, rockstar.arb, which carries a verified badge. They show a vertical LED screen inside a Gulf shopping mall. The mall’s tenants include Almajed Oud, Marks & Spencer and Scotch & Soda. The standard GTA VI cover art fills the screen. Jason stands in a white shirt and bandana with his arm around a figure that Rockstar’s own art identifies as Lucia, and a silhouette-shaped blur covers that figure. Arabic text gives the release date as November 19, 2026, and another line tells viewers the game is best experienced on PS5. A “21” age badge sits in the lower corner.

Every other element of the key art is intact. Jason, the logo, the palm trees, the sunset and the car all appear as designed. The edit removes one character, the woman, and only her.

Saudi Arabia Has Been Moving Toward GTA

The context explains why Rockstar made the edit. Saudi Arabia banned GTA V in 2018. On July 17, 2025, the game and GTA Online were released there under a new 21+ rating created by the General Authority for Media Regulation. GTA Online’s casino features stay disabled in the region. GTA VI pre-orders opened on June 25, 2026, and the game is available for pre-order in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

So the market is open for the first time. Rockstar wants the sales and plans to release in the Kingdom. The question is what Rockstar will accept to get them.

So far the game’s content is apparently untouched. No outlet has reported that GTA VI’s gameplay is being cut for Saudi Arabia. The 21+ rating appears to let the game be sold as is. The edits so far are to the advertising, which sits in public spaces where families walk past. That distinction matters, and Rockstar will lean on it if asked.

Rockstar has also altered ads elsewhere. A giant GTA VI banner in Paris had two guns removed from the cover art, and the same edited image appeared in Times Square and on a Chicago bus. Those edits show Rockstar adapts ad art to local sensibilities in the West too. Blurring a woman out of a poster is a different kind of change from removing a pistol.

Sony Did This Already, With Pride Flags

Rockstar is far from the first Western publisher to edit its work for Gulf regulators. Sony and Insomniac released Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in 2023 with the Pride flags removed from the open world. A side mission built around a gay couple was rewritten so the two characters were no longer a couple.

In September 2026 players reported the same treatment for Marvel’s Wolverine in Middle East versions. References to the marriage of Mystique and Tyger were reportedly muted, with the word “wife” cut from the audio while the background track kept playing. Kotaku reported that Sony has not commented.

Sony is also one of the companies that publicly declared support for Black Lives Matter in June 2020, alongside Microsoft and Nintendo. Its Pride messaging each June is well known. The same company strips Pride flags for the Saudi market.

Blizzard Built a System for It

Blizzard turned the practice into a feature. When it launched Overwatch 2’s first Pride event in June 2023, with new LGBTQ heroes and rainbow map decorations, a Blizzard producer told Dexerto the company has technology to keep that content out of countries with laws that aren’t tolerant of LGBT content. Blizzard presented the block as protection for players.

The event was initially blocked in places with no such laws, including Poland and Romania. Blizzard restored access there only after backlash. The company’s answer to criticism was to expand the celebration, and it left it blocked elsewhere.

Ubisoft Pledged Money, Then Cut Content for China

Ubisoft announced in 2019 that it would remove blood, skulls and gambling references from Rainbow Six Siege as it prepared the game for Asian markets. Fans erupted, and Ubisoft reversed course. It then quietly stripped most skulls, drugs and blood splatter from the Favela map anyway. In June 2020 the company pledged $100,000 to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter.

China’s market produces the same behavior across the industry. World of Warcraft removed skeletons for the Chinese release, Diablo IV removed blood, and PUBG gave its enemies green blood. In Guilty Gear Strive, Arc System Works quietly removed glossary references to Tibet, Taiwan and the Uighur region ahead of a push for Chinese approval. Each change follows a regulator’s preference.

The One Company That Held the Line

The record includes one clear exception. Square Enix refused to modify Final Fantasy XVI for Saudi Arabia in 2023, and the Saudi regulator said the game would not be released there. Saudi officials blamed Square Enix’s unwillingness to make the necessary changes. Whatever the cost in sales, Square Enix kept its game intact. That shows the choice is real. Publishers that cut content for Riyadh or Beijing could instead take the ban.

Rockstar’s Own Record

Rockstar built its public image on the opposite signals. On June 4, 2020, the company shut down GTA Online and Red Dead Online for two hours to honor the legacy of George Floyd, and announced it from its official X account. Take-Two shut down the online games of 2K and Social Point alongside it.

In 2022, Rockstar quietly removed trans caricature NPCs from the next-generation release of GTA V and GTA Online. That included a doll with interchangeable genitalia and the “drag queen” characters that spawned outside the Cockatoos nightclub. The changes followed a September 2021 open letter from the LGBTQ advocacy group Out Making Games. Rockstar acknowledged nothing publicly. The group thanked the studio, saying it was thrilled.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported that Rockstar had cleaned up its frat-boy culture and that Grand Theft Auto was changing along with it, and that the next game would add the series’ first female lead. Rockstar’s marketing leans on this. Lucia appeared on the first trailer’s opening beat. She is the face of the campaign.

One gap deserves mention. The company’s official accounts have not published Pride messaging that we could find. A 2019 Pride post came from Rockstar North employees, and the company’s own accounts stayed silent. Rockstar’s activism has mostly been quiet edits plus the Floyd shutdown.

Take-Two Backed Away Last Year

Rockstar’s parent has been retreating from the language itself. In its annual report for fiscal 2025, Take-Two removed its section on diversity, equity and inclusion and an employer award tied to LGBTQ support. According to Game*Spark’s report, it replaced the language with a reference to “diversity of thought.” The change followed a shift in US political pressure around corporate DEI programs.

The sequence is hard to miss. Take-Two shut down its servers to honor Floyd in 2020. In 2025 it dropped the vocabulary when the political climate changed. In 2026 its flagship game is advertised in Saudi Arabia with its female lead blurred.

The Question for Rockstar

For three years Rockstar has asked players to see Lucia as proof the series grew up. A shopper in a Saudi mall sees her as a blur. If the character is important enough to put on every cover, in every trailer and on every US billboard, Rockstar owes players an answer on why she was edited out of this one. Did Rockstar make the decision, or did a regulator ask for it? And what will Lucia look like in the game sold in that market on November 19?