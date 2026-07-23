A long one today because I didn’t have time to drop the daily brief yesterday! Hopefully you didn’t miss any of the great stories and are bookmarking Fandom Pulse anyway. SDCC is starting today and most of the news is just releases and the like, not really that interesting from what I’ve seen so far but I’m monitoring for you all. Make sure to share our articles out when you see them! All visibility helps!

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