A long one today because I didn’t have time to drop the daily brief yesterday! Hopefully you didn’t miss any of the great stories and are bookmarking Fandom Pulse anyway. SDCC is starting today and most of the news is just releases and the like, not really that interesting from what I’ve seen so far but I’m monitoring for you all. Make sure to share our articles out when you see them! All visibility helps!
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Movies & TV
Andy Serkis Confirms He Won’t Race-Swap The Hunt For Gollum
Andy Serkis is directing The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and when the BBC asked him directly why the announced cast is entirely white, he didn’t reach for the answer most franchise executives give right now. He gave a different one, and it’s already splitting fans who expected the usual hedge.
Movies & TV
Zack Snyder Threw A Jab At DC On Stage With Legendary Artist Frank Miller
Zack Snyder was on stage interviewing Frank Miller at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles this past weekend, part of Miller’s “Push the Wall” tour, when a fan in the crowd yelled “we want Justice League 2.” Snyder didn’t brush it off. “They’re all f’d up, so don’t forget that part... I mean all the characters, I mean...” he said, letting the pause do the rest of the work. The room read it instantly as a shot at what’s been done to the DC characters since he left, and the clip spread fast.