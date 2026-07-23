Star Trek’s official productions are chasing serialized prestige drama right now. A creator working under the name Zulubean is doing something different: building an entire Klingon saga using Daz3D models, AI-generated video, AI voice work, and narration stitched together with music, with no studio, no cast, and no budget.

The result is House of D’gholkus, a fan fiction series set in 2398 following Talay’r D’gholkus, exiled daughter of a fallen Klingon house and captain of the Bird-of-Prey Wa’drang. The show’s own description lays out the premise: “Survivor. Warrior. Commander of the Wa’drang. Honour forged in blood and fire.” It’s five episodes deep on YouTube, cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook, with a companion series of shorts following Talay’r and her crew between the main story beats.

The first three episodes work as an origin story. Talay’r narrates her childhood on Kronos, the fall of House D’gholkus after her father Korath uncovers wartime corruption tied to his trusted brother-in-arms Mek’Var, and the execution that follows on manufactured treason charges. From there, Talay’r and her sister Belara spend fifteen years inside a Klingon prison mining facility, alongside the family retainer Vorak and a crew of fellow prisoners: a Romulan technician, an Andorian mercenary, a human pilot, a warrior named Bracca, and an Orion woman named Veressa, initially mistrusted as the warden’s favorite. Episode two builds toward a prison uprising and an escape aboard a stolen Bird-of-Prey, the Wa’drang, bought at real cost.

Episodes four and five shift into serialized adventure. A ship malfunction sends the crew to the lawless Corvus Station for parts, where a crew member named Vicey is abducted by a Ferengi trafficker. The Wa’drang ends up at Deep Space Nine for an uneasy, unofficial alliance with Starfleet, then in Quark’s bar for information, then into a rescue mission that ties Vicey’s past directly to Talay’r’s own history of loss. A monologue near the end of episode five reframes the entire crew as a found family, and it lands with more weight than most of what modern Trek has managed in a full season.

The companion shorts are a mixed bag. Several play the “mini adventure” format straight, quick beats between episodes that build out the crew’s dynamic. Others lean into cheesecake framing of the female characters, camera angles and poses that have nothing to do with the story and everything to do with showing off the character models, closer to bad fan fiction than the main series’ actual writing. Worth knowing too: Zulubean runs a separate site hosting explicit NSFW content built on these same characters. Fandom Pulse isn’t linking it, isn’t reviewing it, and isn’t going anywhere near it. It exists, and readers curious enough to look for it will find it on their own.

Production-wise, the series shows exactly what you’d expect from a one-person AI pipeline. Character voices aren’t consistent between scenes, and the visual fidelity shifts clip to clip. But the narration-over-video format covers for most of that. A narrator carries the story while AI-generated clips illustrate the scene rather than perform it, so viewers get the plot without needing frame-perfect lip sync or a stable character model. Dialogue-driven AI video still can’t pull that off. This structure can.

That’s the actual story here. AI video generation has reached a point where one person can produce a multi-episode space opera with original characters, a working score, and a story worth following, something that would have needed a full production team five years ago. House of D’gholkus isn’t polished, and it doesn’t need to be. The prison-escape sequence alone carries more heart than years of Kurtzman-era Trek episodes made with actual budgets behind them.

Is AI-assisted fan production the next real frontier for Star Trek storytelling?

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