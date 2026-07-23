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Patrick Abbott, Sci-Fi Author's avatar
Patrick Abbott, Sci-Fi Author
20m

I'll be watching this soon and provide a review. Can a fan-made, AI-generated series beat the soulless and corporate human-made NuTrek? It's going to be neat to find out. However, we all know old school, cheap fan-made in a garage Treks are the best.

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