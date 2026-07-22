Zack Snyder was on stage interviewing Frank Miller at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles this past weekend, part of Miller’s “Push the Wall” tour, when a fan in the crowd yelled “we want Justice League 2.” Snyder didn’t brush it off. “They’re all f’d up, so don’t forget that part... I mean all the characters, I mean...” he said, letting the pause do the rest of the work. The room read it instantly as a shot at what’s been done to the DC characters since he left, and the clip spread fast.