Zack Snyder Threw A Jab At DC On Stage With Legendary Artist Frank Miller
Zack Snyder was on stage interviewing Frank Miller at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles this past weekend, part of Miller’s “Push the Wall” tour, when a fan in the crowd yelled “we want Justice League 2.” Snyder didn’t brush it off. “They’re all f’d up, so don’t forget that part... I mean all the characters, I mean...” he said, letting the pause do the rest of the work. The room read it instantly as a shot at what’s been done to the DC characters since he left, and the clip spread fast.