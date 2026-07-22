A lot of Stargate fans have spent the past week convinced something is finally moving at Amazon MGM. It isn’t, but it’s easy to draw that conclusion based on what got reported, what got claimed on top of it, but in reality, both are getting ahead of where things actually stand.

Start with what Deadline printed. The line came buried inside an unrelated Robocop greenlighting story: “Amazon recently opted not to go forward with a previously greenlighted Stargate TV series; search is underway for a new writer to tackle the IP.” That’s the entire extent of the “new” reporting. One sentence, inside a story about a different project entirely, restating that Martin Gero’s version isn’t moving forward and that Amazon would look for new writers eventually.

That sentence went viral because Amazon MGM Studios started repeating it on social media with a lot of people commenting on wanting to Save Stargate, offended that Robocop would be greenlit in the midst of this. Some started speculating that Amazon was moving forward because of it as well.

YouTuber Tachyon Pulse took that single line and built an entire narrative around it, citing sources close to the situation for detail Deadline’s brief mention didn’t include. He described a leadership meeting where an Amazon executive personally intervened: “Mike Hopkins said, ‘Look, you’ve made a mistake, guys. All right, fine. Martin Gero’s project isn’t right, but we’re going to be looking for a new writer.’ And that is what’s happening. They are looking for new writers for the Stargate TV series.” He went further, claiming the writing itself was the real problem: “They leaked to Deadline that they just didn’t think the project had a wide enough appeal and it was aimed too much at basically the existing fans. I’m actually told it went a bit more than that. They didn’t really like the story line. They didn’t like the direction and actually they thought the writing was quite weak.” He also claimed the existing scripts are being thrown out entirely: “My understanding is that everything that was done so far is probably going to be scrapped and it will be starting again.” And he framed the whole thing as a direct win for the campaign: “So Stargate, we won. We just didn’t want win for Martin Gro’s project. Maybe that’s a bullet dodged.”

That’s not what’s actually happening. Based on information from a source with direct knowledge of the situation, none of Tachyon Pulse’s claims hold up. There’s no leadership meeting on record where an executive weighed in on Gero’s scripts one way or the other. There’s no confirmed writer search underway right now that anyone with real visibility into the situation can verify. The “search is underway” line Deadline printed isn’t new information at all. It’s the same language Amazon put out at the time of the original cancellation months ago, restating an intention to eventually continue developing the Stargate brand with different writers down the line. Deadline repeating that old framing inside a different story wasn’t a fresh leak. It was recycled language landing at a moment when Stargate fans were primed to read any mention of the franchise as forward motion, and Tachyon Pulse built a detailed, specific account of internal meetings and decisions on top of a single recycled sentence that doesn’t actually support any of it.

Here’s the state of things as they stand now: Amazon has been completely silent since the cancellation, and that silence hasn’t broken. There’s no meeting to point to. No confirmed new writer. No internal admission that cancelling Gero’s version was a mistake. Nothing has moved.

If Tachyon Pulse’s account were accurate, the #SaveStargate campaign would have a documented win right now, a studio visibly reversing course in response to sustained pressure. It doesn’t have that. What it has is 110,000-plus petition signatures, a banner plane flown over Amazon’s own Culver City headquarters, two billboards in Times Square, and cast members like Robert Patrick speaking up publicly, all still without a single confirmed response from the studio. Believing the win has already happened is exactly how campaigns like this lose steam. Amazon hasn’t moved yet. The job isn’t done, and treating a recycled talking point as a breakthrough only makes it easier for that silence to keep holding.

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