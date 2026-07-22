For nearly its entire 39-year run, LibertyCon has sold out the same day registration opens. This year, it didn’t. Four days after badges went live, the convention posted an update fans aren’t used to seeing: “In a strange twist of events, there are still a few badges left for LibertyCon 39.”

That single sentence is a meaningful data point for a convention built the way LibertyCon is built. It’s capped by charter, historically at 750 attendees and more recently around 1,000, deliberately kept small so fans can actually sit down with guests rather than get lost in a crowd. It’s held every June in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and it leans heavily on Baen Books as its backbone, with the “Baen Roadshow” as a recurring programming staple and a guest list built around Baen’s own stable: David Weber, Larry Correia, David Drake, Timothy Zahn, and others who’ve anchored the convention’s identity for decades. A convention with a hard attendance cap, a loyal fanbase, and one of the most reliable backfill mechanisms in the genre (publisher name recognition) not selling out immediately isn’t a small shift. It’s a convention that has weathered a lot, including the death of its own founder, Timothy “Uncle Timmy” Bolgeo, and a last-minute venue change years ago, still selling out every single time until now.

The reason isn’t a mystery. Baen’s bench of marquee authors is aging, and there isn’t a wave of comparably famous younger names coming up behind them the way there was a decade ago. A convention that leans on its guest list to move tickets needs that list to keep refreshing, and when the same handful of names carry the show every year, the show ages right along with them. Older fans who built LibertyCon’s sellout streak for decades aren’t attending at the same rate they used to either, whether due to health, cost, or simply aging out of convention travel altogether. That’s not a knock on LibertyCon’s organizers, who by every account still run one of the best-managed conventions in the genre. It’s a structural problem no amount of good management fixes on its own.

LibertyCon isn’t an isolated case. The Hugo Awards, long billed as science fiction’s Oscars, have seen their voting numbers collapse across the same stretch. The Best Novel category pulled 3,695 ballots in 2016. By 2024, even after the 2023 Chengdu ballot-rigging scandal drew outside attention to the awards, that number had fallen to 1,420. This year’s total nominating ballots across the entire Hugo ballot sat at 1,488, and the most contested categories are pulling barely over 1,000 votes, less than a third of what the award drew a decade ago. Smaller regional conventions have felt the same squeeze directly: Heliosphere, a long-running Northeast genre convention, cancelled its 2025 event outright, with organizers saying only that they hope to return in 2026. These aren’t isolated hiccups. They’re the same pattern showing up across different parts of the same ecosystem: aging audiences, shrinking institutional prestige, and no reliable pipeline of new fans or new marquee names replacing what’s aging out.

LibertyCon will almost certainly still sell out its remaining badges before June. That’s not really the point. The point is that it took four days this year instead of zero, for a convention that has never had to ask fans twice. When a con this well-run, this well-loved, and this tightly capped needs an extra few days to move a few hundred badges, it isn’t a fluke. It’s the same slow-motion contraction hitting the entire convention circuit, showing up in the one place that was supposed to be immune to it.

First contact with the Oridians was supposed to be humanity’s proudest moment. Instead, their chief engineer is dead, their ship is sabotaged, and an ancient alien technology is stealing souls. Book one of the Valiant Frontiers series delivers exploration, mystery, and the kind of crew you’ll want to follow across the galaxy. Read The Soul Catcher on Amazon and start the adventure.

NEXT: Another Legendary Comic Shop Closes: System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan Shutters Torpedo Comics After Nine Years