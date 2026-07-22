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Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
1h

I did notice at LC38 this year, that fewer of the older regular attendees were in evidence. Mortality & morbidity come for us all.

More new, younger folks this year - especially families - is a good trend to see.

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Zaklog the Great's avatar
Zaklog the Great
1h

It can't be left out that everything, and particularly fuel, costs more these days. Some of this could be attributed to people who usually would attend simply being unable to afford either the conference or the travel.

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