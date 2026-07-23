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William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
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OK, geek time engaged. The USS Intrepid was a TOS Federation ship crewed entirely by Vulcans, it was mentioned in "Court martial" and destroyed in "Immunity Syndrome". That does not derail your premise that Vulcan don't like working with humans in Star Fleet, that may have been solved by giving them a ship of their own crewed strictly by Vulcans.

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