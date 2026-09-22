A lot is going on over the weekend, and I’ve been so busy it’s been tough to get the daily briefings out. Do be sure to check the site each day! I’ve now finished rewatches of Star Trek I - VI after the movie theater stint of the first four and and feeling quite complete for the original series adventure.
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Movies & TV
Narnia as Leftover Speech
George MacDonald was a Scottish minister and storyteller, born in 1824, whose sermons proved too large for the pulpit that first hired him. He left settled congregational life and wrote novels, poems, and fairy tales that treated the unseen world as
Books
Centipede Press Reveals a Stacked Slate of Classic Science Fiction Reprints
Centipede Press dropped a newsletter this week loaded with news collectors of classic science fiction and horror need to see. The Colorado small press, founded by Jerad Walters in 2001, has spent 25 years turning out limited editions built for people who actually want to own their favorite books rather than just read them. Over 200 volumes in, with a Ho…
Movies & TV
Lanterns Episode 6 Returns to the Present Day and Proves It Had Nothing to Say
Lanterns finally got back to its modern-day murder mystery with episode six, “Bad Optics,” four episodes after the season premiere left Hal Jordan dead in a lawn chair on a football field. That gap has become the show’s default move: burn an episode on backstory, like the John Stewart flashback hour in episode three, then burn another on present-day tab…
Movies & TV
Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Is Just a Horror Flick Borrowing the Logo
I watched Zach Cregger’s new Resident Evil last night with a friend of mine. I should say this up front: I am barely steeped in this franchise. I played Resident Evil 4 last year and Umbrella Chronicles on the Wii, but that is the extent of my hands-on time with the games. I know the broad strokes. Raccoon City, Umbrella Corp., the T-Virus, the outbreak…
Video Games
How Warcraft Harvested a Generation of Western Men
Jon Del Arroz’s Fandom Pulse piece on the BlizzCon show laid the dates on the table: Diablo V in spring 2029, a StarCraft open-world shooter in spring 2030, a Netflix Diablo cartoon still “in development,” and a Warcraft III campaign that shipped on the spot. The slate looks fat. The calendar says come back in three to four years. Jon is right about the…
Movies & TV
BBC Doctor Who Tender Demands 25% Diversity Quota In Production Staff As Franchise Seeks Reset
The BBC has published its official Invitation to Tender for Doctor Who 2026, and buried inside the eligibility requirements is a mandate that could shape who gets to make the show more than any script pitch will. Under the “Strategic Priorities” section of the Award Criteria, tenderers must demonstrate “diversity and inclusion in the production of the Programme (off-screen) to meet the BBC’s diversity requirements of 25% diversity in production teams.”
Comics
Tom King Is Off Wonder Woman, But DC Hasn’t Said Who’s Next
Tom King will stop writing Wonder Woman after issue #40, releasing December 16, 2026, ending a run that turned the character into a vehicle for one political jab after another. King had originally planned to write 100 issues. “I wanted to, when I first started, do 100 issues, so I’m disappointed in myself for not getting that,” he said. His schedule, in…