A lot is going on over the weekend, and I’ve been so busy it’s been tough to get the daily briefings out. Do be sure to check the site each day! I’ve now finished rewatches of Star Trek I - VI after the movie theater stint of the first four and and feeling quite complete for the original series adventure.

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Movies & TV Narnia as Leftover Speech Sam Gray · Sep 21 George MacDonald was a Scottish minister and storyteller, born in 1824, whose sermons proved too large for the pulpit that first hired him. He left settled congregational life and wrote novels, poems, and fairy tales that treated the unseen world as Read full story