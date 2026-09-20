Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Quiles MHC-LP's avatar
Michele Quiles MHC-LP
2hEdited

I struggled with the second half too. Funny how the games fumble the ball in the third/final act as well.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture