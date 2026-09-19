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Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
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World of Warcraft offered me little. I played it with family for family reasons before diving in with my wife to experience it as a duo.

We firmly criticized story elements, just as you detailed: Arthas when human was a symbol of sense. The equivocation of the supporting characters at Stratholme was our first real taste of what was to come. There was no longer right or wrong or safeguarding the innocent, now the storyline devolved into feelings and fake outrage as a prop.

Still determined to play, we ignored the story and played into Battle for Azeroth. When I read the details of the development direction of Shadowlands, I stopped playing. Good that we did as my daughter went back in and played it. In Shadowlands, every quest was about helping someone's gay spouse: a man tells you to get a cake for his husband; etc.

Just looking at the Blizzard WoW development team should tell everyone who plays what they need to know: the men are gone and in their place are lesbians. The few "men" left try to hide what they are behind bizarre hairdos and emasculating pronouns.

The question we need to face on a secular level: Can a lesbian develop a good game? Has it ever happened?

On a spiritual level: Can a bunch of lesbians and emasculated males produce anything worth our time?

I believe the answer to both is no. But the corporate committees will not ever allow a redress of the staff composition that brought us here - not when the president of Blizzard is a proud pride celebrator himself...

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