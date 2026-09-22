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Foxx Drake's avatar
Foxx Drake
2h

David Zaslav. WBD’s outgoing CEO walks away with more than $666 million

666?

Makes sense.

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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
3h

The problem is that Paramount bought WBD for it's inventory, not for the creative side of the business. They wanted that sweet sales bread that they didn't have to work to keep cooking.

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