A nine-year-old Minecraft creator named Mighty Mike woke up famous for a bill his father discovered at work. David Sarkisyan, a marketing employee, sat in a room with managers and finance staff while a laptop showed a $118,000 bill in YouTube advertising charges on a company card assigned to him. The charges pointed at his son’s channel, Mighty Mike Plays.

For readers who treat YouTube as a magic box, here is the machinery:

YouTube promotions run through Google Ads. A Google Ads campaign is one paid job you give YouTube: show this video to an audience you pick and charge the card per view until the budget runs out. The ad then appears as a pre-roll before the video or as a unit in the feed. The public view counter on the video climbs the same way organic traffic climbs, so there’s no way to tell whether the channel bought an audience from a earned one.

Once a credit card lives inside a Google account, every new campaign can charge it. The screen says approved, right? So, a child who watched a parent run a $20 test learns that more money = more eyes. Mike caught on quickly. His father bought Robux with a company card, left the details in the shared login and walked his son through it. Mike copied the lesson and repeated for for the next three weeks. Three Minecraft uploads soaked up most of the spend and landed in the low six-figure view range. Cost-per-view sat near $0.17 if you do the math:

Claimed spend ÷ views on the three big promoted videos About $118,000 ÷ about 690,000 views ≈ $0.17 per view.

The internet’s first reflex was to call the confession a stunt. The timing looked tidy. The father spoke in a flat, tutorial cadence. The channel’s subscriber count exploded after the apology, which made the disaster look useful. Some voices framed the family as operators hunting cash.

What do you think? Household accident: a nine-year-old chasing views on a company card and running up a six-figure receipt? Or a family turning a finance mess into subscriber bait?

And while we’re at it, has buying YouTube ads really become a normal way for kid channels to get viewers? Does showing a child how to do that make the dad’s $20 lesson look reckless even if his tears are real?