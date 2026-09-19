The BBC has published its official Invitation to Tender for Doctor Who 2026, and buried inside the eligibility requirements is a mandate that could shape who gets to make the show more than any script pitch will. Under the “Strategic Priorities” section of the Award Criteria, tenderers must demonstrate “diversity and inclusion in the production of the Programme (off-screen) to meet the BBC’s diversity requirements of 25% diversity in production teams.”
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