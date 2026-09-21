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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
5h

I'll admit my smooth brain is trying to form a wrinkle following this.

I'm entirely lost on the greater "speech as a predicate of fate" thing, but here's my interpretation of the leaf mould analogy:

A work of genius flowers and inspires many who witness it. Over time, the work ages, withers, and dies. Its leaves and petals fall to the earth.

In a functioning system of fertilization and new growth, the decaying matter would nourish a new work of genius, its roots firmly in the soil of many past such works.

In our current system, where past works are fetishized and new works ignored/underdeveloped, that fertilizing matter, the dried up leaves and dead flowers, are exhumed from the soil, encased in glass, and paraded around to be worshipped.

But the original beauty, which was in the flowering, is long gone, and what is praised now is merely the memory of that flowering.

Meanwhile, the earth is unfertilized and fallow, new works of genius never spring forth.

The past continues to be fetishized, until you reach a point where no one remembers what a fresh and living work of genius looks like. instead, they try to recreate what once was without ever giving a chance to what could be.

And somehow, someone gets a billion dollars to make Rings of Power.

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Comic’s Werewolf's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf
1h

Good afternoon. First of all I must admit that I find your articles to be very constructive, entertaining and very educative Mr. Gray; kudos to you Sir. Now to the subject matter, I really recommend, if you haven't yet, that you (and everyone who reads this article and enjoyed it; or not) read the book: "The Great Controversy" by author Ellen G. White. Most of these happenings and deconstructions of the Gospel/The Bible are thoroughly explained in her work/s. I implore that you read it and pray that you do.

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