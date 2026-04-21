It’s quite a wild day out there after CinemaCon ends. Most are saying DC are really the big losers of the week. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise announced both Top Gun movies are getting a theatrical rerelease special weekend much like Lord of the Rings did earlier this year. I think Hollywood might realize there’s money in older, non-DEI infused movies being in theaters…

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