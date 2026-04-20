The official Cyberpunk Trading Card Game Kickstarter closed April 17 at $26,953,978 from 47,676 backers. That makes it the most-funded tabletop campaign in Kickstarter history and the third highest-funded project in any category the platform has ever seen. The two campaigns above it are a UV printer ($46.7 million) and Brandon Sanderson’s four secret pandemic novels, which raised $41.7 million in 2022 and still hold the all-time Kickstarter record. In the tabletop world specifically, nothing has come close. The Cosmere RPG, also based on Sanderson’s work, held the prior tabletop record at $15.15 million. The Cyberpunk TCG passed it on April 1 and nearly doubled it by the close.

WeirdCo, the Seattle-based publisher behind the game, developed it in direct partnership with CD Projekt Red. The campaign launched March 17, hit its $100,000 goal in minutes, and spent the following month smashing every tabletop milestone on record.

The game that almost wasn’t

To understand why 47,000 people handed over an average of $565 each for a card game, you need to understand what CD Projekt Red spent five years rebuilding.