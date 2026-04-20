The current era of Star Trek television is ending with a fire sale.

Propstore launched an online auction April 16 with 340 lots of original costumes and props from all five seasons of Star Trek: Discovery (2017-2024) and the Short Treks miniseries. The auction runs through May 12. Separately, 403 Auction in Toronto is selling off props from Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, with bidding running through April 23 and a second Ontario sale beginning April 22. A portion of proceeds from the Starfleet Academy auction goes to the DoSomething charity.

Notable items from the Propstore Discovery sale include Michael Burnham’s Breen light-up disguise costume (estimated $6,000-$12,000), Captain Pike’s away mission costume ($5,000-$10,000), Dr. Kovich’s broken badge ($5,000-$10,000), and Culber’s distressed 32nd century Starfleet medical uniform ($4,000-$8,000). Phasers used by Moll and L’ak run $3,000-$6,000 each. Tribbles from Short Treks are available as giveaway prizes for bidder registrations

Many of the larger pieces have zero bids so far.

From 403 Auction’s Starfleet Academy sale, standout items are two turbolift set pieces at $10,000 each. Due to their size and “tight auction deadlines,” no shipping is available on those lots. Buyers need their own vehicle and equipment for pickup.

Memory Alpha notes these auctions have been officially branded as part of the “Star Trek Universe: 60th Anniversary” celebration.

Mike Stoklasa from Red Letter Media mocked the auction and its lack of bidders on X, saying, "For the low, low price of $0.00 - $5.00 we might buy and recreate all the sets from Starfleet Academy!”

Pop culture commentator Vito suggested they should buy up the whole lot and film their own Starfleet Academy at Red Letter Media, "The absolute funniest possible outcome is RedLetterMedia buying the set of Starfleet Academy and making their own parody show. Nobody bid against them.”

The pattern is identical to 2006, when CBS liquidated the franchise’s production inventory after Enterprise was cancelled and no new shows were in development. Two decades later, the same thing is happening for the same reason: the Kurtzman-era TV universe is over, the sets for Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy have been physically torn down, and nothing new is in production.

Chuck Costas, Propstore’s VP of Business Development, described the sale as a chance to own pieces of “the groundbreaking series Star Trek: Discovery.” Discovery premiered in 2017 as the flagship launch of Paramount+. It was cancelled in 2024.

Is buying a piece of NuTrek memorabilia a tribute to what could have been, or a receipt for what went wrong?

When genetic engineering nearly doomed the species, humanity made a desperate bargain: let the frontier do what nature intended. In a harsh universe, these cadets have to make impossible decisions. Read Space Fleet Academy today.

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