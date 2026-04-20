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Ed Powell's avatar
Ed Powell
3h

Nobody objects to stories about black people, starring black people. No one even objects to certain race-swaps, like Will Smith in I Am Legend or Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, because both actors are extremely charismatic and well-liked (or, in Smith’s case, formerly well-liked). What we object to is racial quotas in films, the insertion of black or other race actors in historical dramas where they are inappropriate, or wildly altering beloved source material for diversity purposes (like the new Harry Potter). Racially-specific shows are perfectly fine, whether it’s Sanford and Son, The Cosby Show, or Insecure, but this woman should realize that the first two had wide appeal because they didn't play the race card constantly, while no one has ever heard of her show beyond its niche audience.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
3h

Issa Rae’s soul existence is nothing without the DEI restrictions. And I’m going to say this, she was the only cast member in the Super Mario Galaxy movie to be completely pointless casting, since her character, the Honey Queen was only on screen for a minute. She’s one step closer to irrelevance.

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