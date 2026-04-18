Howard Chaykin stands as one of the most audacious visionaries in comics history, a trailblazing writer-artist whose razor-sharp storytelling and provocative visuals have redefined the medium for decades. From his early mentorship under legends like Gil Kane to igniting the creator-owned revolution with the politically charged American Flagg!, Chaykin’s fearless blend of pulp adventure, sci-fi grit, and a jazz-infused flair that influenced generations.

Now, in 2026, Chaykin unleashes his swashbuckling take on Zorro from Alien Books, launching this April with artist Jorge Fornés for an epic clash pitting the masked avenger Don Diego de la Vega against Napoleon Bonaparte’s forces in a high-stakes showdown far from California’s hills. This miniseries promises Chaykin’s signature pulp energy and bold reinvention, delivering the whip-cracking thrills fans crave while expanding Zorro’s timeless legend for a new era of readers.

He spoke with Fandom Pulse on his illustrious career and new Zorro project which drops in comic stores this month:

You’ve had a career spanning decades, from American Flagg! to your work at every major publisher in comics. When you look back at it, what’s the through line, the thing that connects all of it for you? Do you still hold the same love for comics as you had in your early career?

I have been a comic book man since the age of four. I no longer read much of anything in comics, other than the occasional “You’ve got to read/see this!” recommendations from those I respect. I love the process of making the material, from blank script page to finished product. This has completely replaced the pleasure I once had reading the material.

Zorro is one of those characters that feels like it belongs to everybody. What made you want to put your hands on him, and what did you think you could do with him that hadn’t been done before?

I was offered the assignment, and I realized that there was very little about the traditional take on Old California that interested me enough to proceed. I submitted my premise, expecting it to be declined, and was instead delighted.

You contributed a story to the recent Zorro Remastered collection of the old Gold Key books. Did working on that project open the door to the miniseries, or was the miniseries already in the works?

I have no idea, to be honest. I assumed that story, when I wrote it, was a one-off. Had I known that more of the character lay before me, I might have made a much larger narrative about the confrontation between Don Diego and Sir Percy.

Alex Toth drew Zorro for Dell and Gold Key in the late ‘50s, and those pages are still some of the most studied work in American comics. When you look at Toth’s Zorro, what does it teach you? Did those books shape how you approached this version of the character?

Alex Toth is, likely, my favorite comic book artist, but, to be honest, as terrific as his work on Zorro is, his skillset, to my eyes at least, better serves contemporary narrative.

What is it about the Zorro character that stands the test of time?