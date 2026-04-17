Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cliff's avatar
Cliff
1m

Seems like Asimov had a few stories that touched on religious questions, but by and large, religion seemed to be missing from his fiction. I would rate him as being even more atheistic than Arthur C. Clarke, which is saying something.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture