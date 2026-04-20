BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip indicated she’s open to changing the BAFTA Games Awards to create gender parity similarly to how she made changes the company’s film and TV awards.

Millichip spoke with Games Industry and told the outlet, “The way games come together and are designed, it's much more team based than those big craft categories in film and television, like writing and directing. So whether the same intervention would work across games, I don't want to opine on that. But are we addressing and are we alive to challenges within the sector? I would certainly hope so, yes."