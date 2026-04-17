Epic Lays Off 23 Percent of Its Workforce, Permanently Kills Three Fortnite Modes
In late March, Epic Games cut more than 1,000 employees, roughly 23 percent of the company, and announced the permanent shutdown of three Fortnite game modes: Rocket Racing, Ballistic, and Festival Battle Stage. CEO Tim Sweeney told staff the company had spent more than it earned for too long. He also announced $500 million in cuts to contracts, marketing, and open roles. Laid-off employees received four months base pay plus severance tied to tenure.
To understand why this stings, you need the numbers behind Fortnite.