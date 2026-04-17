In late March, Epic Games cut more than 1,000 employees, roughly 23 percent of the company, and announced the permanent shutdown of three Fortnite game modes: Rocket Racing, Ballistic, and Festival Battle Stage. CEO Tim Sweeney told staff the company had spent more than it earned for too long. He also announced $500 million in cuts to contracts, marketing, and open roles. Laid-off employees received four months base pay plus severance tied to tenure.

To understand why this stings, you need the numbers behind Fortnite.