Wasn’t sure it warranted a full article, but it does warrant coverage. Anita Sarkeesian took a nice picture with the developers of Clair Obscure: Expedition 33, the game that we covered a long time ago, saying it wasn’t a true indie thanks to some investigative reporting from our ace gaming expert, Sam Gray. This doesn’t look indie at all, nor is it a good sign for the company’s future:

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