Nathan Fillion confirmed in March 2026 that an animated Firefly continuation, titled Firefly: Still Flying, is in advanced development through his Collision33 banner. The full original cast is attached. Joss Whedon gave it his blessing. Tara Butters and Marc Guggenheim are showrunning. ShadowMachine is animating.

Fillion announced it at Awesome Con in Washington, D.C., then directed fans to flood social media with engagement to give the studio “quantifiable analytics” to greenlight production. The post crossed 900,000 likes within days.

The ‘Verse is open for business again. New fans are arriving. Lapsed fans are returning. The comics are where the story actually continues across two decades of canonical material.

Here is everything that exists, when it takes place, and how to collect it.