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Drewie's avatar
Drewie
10m

Man this game is so cringe. Megan Ellison is so dysgenic. So hard to believe these ppl are our betters.

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DM's avatar
DM
1h

You're tilting at windmills here.

The simple reality is: Mixtape is not much of a game, is poorly written, and is absolutely cringe; whereas Expedition 33 is actually a game, and a well-received one at that. Ironically, Mixtape is actually well-received as well. I'm not even talking critics (lol do they even matter anymore?). No, by the players--the people who paid and played it. Mixtape is sitting at a 91% on Steam with 1,885 reviews (at the time of writing), and Expedition 33 is 96% with over 98,000 reviews.

What's my point?

The point is that games are expensive to make and, so long as the funding sources aren't illegal, who cares how they are funded? Your long-winded, often exhausting argument reeks of fart-sniffing faux intellectualism. Which flies in the face of some of your other, much better, pieces.

You seem to be stuck on the concept of "indie" and the idea that money coming from anywhere not squeezed from a stone means you can't be indie; that there's some inherent deception in the idea that a project got funded from people with connections, money, or both.

I've worked in games for a very, very long time, and I've worked for indie, quintessential AAA devs, and everything in-between. Expedition 33 and Mixtape are both indie games built by teams without the support of AAA development. Money is only a single part of the equation with development (a difficult and challenging aspect), whereas the actual MANAGEMENT and PROCESSES of development is even worse. Just because you got funding doesn't mean you're going to ship or even if you do that anyone will even see it, let alone play it.

AAA gives more than just money, it can reduce risk, it can provide talent/pipeline scaling, marketing, and a whole lot of obstruction. AAA has resources that allow for timeline adjustments, additional studio support, even entire engines and underlying tech infrastructure.

AAA reduces risk.

To note: I am not advocating for, or against AAA, here. It has a ton of its own issues. I'm arguing that your attack on the funding sources for both of these games is silly and unfruitful.

Had you convincingly linked the funding with some larger global conspiracy to undermine our youth, or to push THE MESSAGE, or whatever valid culture-rotting directive is in vogue, maybe these articles would hit harder. As it stands, these two teams got money by any legal means necessary and built AND SHIPPED games that are resonating with their target player bases.

Neither team did anything wrong and neither team is worthy of your scorn. There are a LOT of problems with our industry and if this is one, it's the least of them.

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