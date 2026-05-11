Christopher Nolan’s $250 million Odyssey film, set for July 17, 2026, is the endpoint of a fifteen-year project to overwrite Homer. The trailer dropped May 5 with Robert Pattinson telling Tom Holland, “You’re pining for a daddy you didn’t even know, like some snivelling bastard,” and the gay subtext readings began the same hour.

None of this is an accident. Nolan based the film on Emily Wilson’s 2017 translation. Wilson’s translation grew in the same soil as Madeline Miller’s The Song of Achilles, the 2011 novel that convinced two million readers that Achilles and Patroclus were a canon gay couple.

The Achilles and Patroclus revision is one piece of a larger pattern. Modern publishing has spent two decades strip-mining the Western canon, taking villains, side characters, and minor women, then rebuilding the original story around them with the moral structure inverted. Gregory Maguire did it to The Wizard of Oz. Maleficent did it to Sleeping Beauty. Margaret Atwood did it to Homer. Madeline Miller did it twice. The Nolan film is what happens when Hollywood puts $250 million behind the same template.