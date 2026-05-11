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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
1h

It also proves Christopher Nolan got in way over his own head. And is now resorting to DEI restrictions, and blindly trusting Emily Wilson’s bastardized version of Homer, without any question.

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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
43m

Christopher Nolan had some major hits and I absolutely loved his earlier movies. But I won’t be watching this one. I didn’t watch Tenet either.

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