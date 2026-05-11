The conversation around Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has centered on two names: Elliot Page, rumored to play Achilles, and Lupita Nyong’o, rumored to play Helen of Troy. Those rumors are legitimate flashpoints. They are also only part of the casting picture.

The confirmed cast, per ScreenRant’s full breakdown published May 5, includes Corey Hawkins and Jovan Adepo in undisclosed supporting roles. Neither has been identified with a character. Both are Black male actors being inserted into a story set in Bronze Age Greece, a civilization that was Mediterranean, not sub-Saharan African. The conversation about diversity casting in The Odyssey has not reached them yet. It will.

On X, user Kangmin Lee put the full picture into a single sentence: “Are any Greeks acting in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey at all? Or is cultural appropriation only offensive if it goes one way?”

That question has no clean answer in the current casting breakdown. Matt Damon as Odysseus is American. Tom Holland as Telemachus is British. Anne Hathaway as Penelope is American. Robert Pattinson as Antinous is British. Benny Safdie as Agamemnon is American. Jon Bernthal as Menelaus is American. John Leguizamo as Eumaeus is American. Charlize Theron as Calypso is South African. The goddess Athena is played by Zendaya.

None of these actors are Greek.

Start with Zendaya. She plays Athena, the goddess of wisdom, patron of Athens, the deity whose name is literally woven into the city at the center of Western civilization. The casting is not a rumor. It is confirmed and visible in the trailer. ScreenRant published her character still. Nolan chose Zendaya for one of the most distinctly Greek figures in any mythology and nobody in the mainstream press found it worth discussing.

This is the same Zendaya who has appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune, Dune: Part Two, Euphoria, The Greatest Showman, Challengers, Malcolm and Marie, and now The Odyssey and Spider-Man 4 in 2026 alongside Dune: Part Three later this year. Three major franchise tentpoles in a single calendar year. Hollywood has decided Zendaya is the face of prestige cinema and is booking her into everything simultaneously regardless of whether the role fits. Athena in a $250 million epic based on the foundational text of Western literature is not a role that requires Zendaya. It requires an actor who can embody the ancient, cold intelligence of a war goddess who has watched civilizations rise and fall. The casting department apparently decided those qualities are transferable from a tennis love triangle and a Fremen desert fighter.

The Page and Nyong’o rumors require a qualifier: neither has been officially confirmed as the roles they’re being talked about as playing. Nolan has a documented history of hiding major character identities during production. What the trailer shows of Page is a mud-covered figure in what fans are identifying as the Underworld sequence, asking Odysseus who is looking after his wife and son. The line maps to Book XI, where Achilles speaks to Odysseus from the dead. Jon Bernthal is confirmed as Menelaus, Helen’s husband. Where Menelaus goes, Helen follows, which is the most circumstantial piece of evidence for Nyong’o’s role.

The Nyong’o casting, if confirmed, makes the cultural question sharper than any other choice in the film. Helen of Troy is the woman whose beauty caused the Greeks and Trojans to fight a ten-year war. Homer describes her through the eyes of old Trojan men who watch her walk the walls and say the war was worth it. That image is specific to a particular cultural tradition of feminine beauty rooted in the ancient Mediterranean. Casting an actress from a different racial heritage is not automatically wrong in any mythological adaptation. It is wrong when the film is simultaneously positioning itself as a faithful, serious adaptation of Homer rather than a loose reimagining, and when the director is using Emily Wilson’s translation precisely because he wants the text to feel authentic to the original poem’s intent.

Elon Musk saw the casting picture and posted two words: “Chris Nolan has lost his integrity.”

Nolan told Stephen Colbert: “It’s really for people who haven’t read it and don’t know anything about it.”

That quote landed the same week as the trailer showing plate armor on Bronze Age giants, the word “daddy” in Homeric dialogue, and a confirmed cast with no Greek actors in it. The director made his position clear. He built the film for an audience that won’t notice what he changed because they don’t know what was there before.

Is the casting of The Odyssey a legitimate creative choice or a pattern of Netflix-style diversity decisions being applied to one of Western civilization’s foundational texts?