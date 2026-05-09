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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
2h

AI debates are so tiresome. You have luddites that think grammarly is going to steal their mom’s elation arguing against “I typed a prompt and I’m an author” types.

It’s all grandstanding and not a whole lot of writing

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