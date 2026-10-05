Burning books so that the supply is lower in an effort to raise prices is certainly a new one. I’m pretty amused!

As an update to my Neuromancer Centipede Press piece: They have already sold out, not 24 hours later. Hopefully you got your copy!

Our Wargate books coverage over the weekend got a lot of attention, and it caused Jason Anspach, its CEO, to post about it, then delete his posts, and he’s been quiet on social media since then, though I hear behind the scenes he’s very angry that we got the scoop! We really do the best journalism out here in these spaces.

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