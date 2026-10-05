Burning books so that the supply is lower in an effort to raise prices is certainly a new one. I’m pretty amused!
As an update to my Neuromancer Centipede Press piece: They have already sold out, not 24 hours later. Hopefully you got your copy!
Our Wargate books coverage over the weekend got a lot of attention, and it caused Jason Anspach, its CEO, to post about it, then delete his posts, and he’s been quiet on social media since then, though I hear behind the scenes he’s very angry that we got the scoop! We really do the best journalism out here in these spaces.
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Movies & TV
Why Tom Cruise’s Digger Bombed: The Cost, The Pitch, and The Split Verdict
Tom Cruise’s Digger opened to $8 million in the United States and $20 million worldwide, with roughly $100 million more spent on marketing. Reported production budgets run from $125 million to $180 million, depending on the outlet. Tracking before the reviews landed had the film at $18 million to $20 million domestically. IndieWire’s headline calls it the biggest bomb of Cruise’s career, and the studio that released it closes its merger with Paramount on Tuesday.
Books
Probability Zero Has the Evolution Internet Scrambling
Vox Day’s recent book, Probability Zero, argues that the mathematics of evolution by natural selection don’t add up. The response from the “evolution scientist” community has been remarkable, as they’ve all but gotten themselves into a panic over people reading it.
Books
Heinlein’s 1955 Outline Became Variable Star, and the Sequels Never Came
Variable Star, the 2006 Tor novel Spider Robinson wrote from an unfinished Robert A. Heinlein outline, remains a single book. Robinson announced three sequels in 2009, and none has been published. The raw material Heinlein left for the whole project was seven surviving pages and fourteen handwritten index cards.