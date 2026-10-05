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Comic’s Werewolf's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf
2h

Never would have guessed that Hal was killed son unceremoniously. Even the highly political, horribly written and paced Insomniac Spider-Man 2 game handled the passing of the torch with more sensibility and respect. I wrote under a previous review that I bailed completely out of the new DCU and out of modern superhero media as a whole. After seeing how Brand New Day, Insomniac’s Wolverine, and Lanterns ended up, it seems like I will not be missing anything of substance.

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