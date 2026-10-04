Centipede Press has opened pre-orders on William Gibson’s complete Sprawl trilogy, collecting Neuromancer, Count Zero, and Mona Lisa Overdrive as three illustrated volumes in a clothbound slipcase. Publication is set for April 2027, and the announcement lists shipping in late April, about five weeks after Apple TV airs the finale of its Neuromancer series. The signed edition is limited to 500 numbered sets. Fandom Pulse could not locate a premium collector edition of Count Zero or Mona Lisa Overdrive before this release.

Who Signs the Set

Gibson is not among the signers. Each volume carries a new introduction and new artwork, and the signatures come from those contributors:

Neuromancer: introduction by Eileen Gunn, art by Dave McKean, signed by both.

Count Zero: introduction by Bruce Sterling, art by Jaime Jones, signed by Jones.

Mona Lisa Overdrive: introduction by John Shirley, art by Feifei Ruan, signed by both.

Sterling and Shirley came up alongside Gibson in the 1980s cyberpunk movement. McKean is the illustrator known for his Sandman covers. The listing does not say whether Sterling signs Count Zero, so collectors should read the signature line closely: the Count Zero volume carries only Jones’s signature.

The Physical Edition

Each book is wrapped in black Brillianta cloth with a printed panel on textured paper on the front board, spines stamped. Centipede ships the dust jackets already wrapped in Mylar, and one clothbound slipcase holds all three volumes. Every book is illustrated in color throughout and measures 6⅜ by 9⅝ inches. Neuromancer runs 376 pages. Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive run 344 pages each. The ISBNs are 978-1-61347-292-7, 978-1-61347-293-4, and 978-1-61347-294-1. [PRICE.]

Centipede builds small-run editions, and its titles rarely return to press once they sell out.

How Centipede Pitches the Books

The publisher’s description opens with a claim about the first novel: “Few novels have changed the look and language of science fiction as decisively as Neuromancer.” It describes the three books as “three novels that helped define cyberpunk and gave the approaching digital age a vocabulary and a visual identity.”

Two Novels Without a Collector Edition

Neuromancer has been through the premium market before. Easton Press issued a hardcover in September 1990 with artwork by Byron Taylor and an introduction by Bruce Landon. The Folio Society released a limited edition at $600 that sold out, then returned to stock in 2025.

The sequels have a thinner record. Arbor House published Count Zero in hardcover in 1986. Gollancz and Bantam Spectra published Mona Lisa Overdrive in hardcover in 1988. Fandom Pulse found no premium edition of either since. Buyers who wanted a serious copy of the sequels bought original printings or went without.

The Books and Their Record

Neuromancer appeared in 1984 and became the first novel to win the Nebula, the Philip K. Dick Award, and the Hugo. Isaac Asimov’s Science Fiction Magazine serialized Count Zero across its January, February, and March 1986 issues. Mona Lisa Overdrive closed the trilogy in 1988, and Thomas Disch gave it a mixed review in the New York Times.

The Apple TV Calendar

Apple TV premieres its Neuromancer series on Friday, January 22, 2027. The ten-episode season opens with two episodes, then releases one each Friday through March 19. Apple revealed the date at its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2026.

Callum Turner plays Case, and Briana Middleton plays Molly. Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, Peter Sarsgaard, and Clémence Poésy are also in the cast. Graham Roland is showrunner, and JD Dillard directed the first three episodes. Apple greenlit the series in February 2024, and principal photography began in July 2025. Reports differ on Gibson’s credit, with some outlets listing a consulting producer role and others an executive producer role.

The season adapts one novel. Viewers who want the rest of the story have to find the sequels, and Centipede’s set is positioned to meet them.

Early Signs of Reader Interest

VidIQ’s YouTube search data shows “Neuromancer” at roughly 74,700 searches a month, down about 48 percent from its 30-day baseline after the trailer spike faded. Searches for “Neuromancer audiobook” are up about 85 percent over the same baseline. Those figures cover YouTube searches only and do not measure book sales.

What the Aftermarket Shows

Raptis Rare Books lists a set of first British editions of all three novels, each signed by Gibson, at $12,000. That is a dealer’s asking price for the original printings, and it describes a different object from Centipede’s set, which carries no Gibson signature.

Buyers who plan to resell face a narrower question than the Apple TV timing suggests. The run is 500 sets, the signatures belong to contributors and not the author, and the sale price will have to cover marketplace fees, insured shipping for a heavy slipcased set, and the months a pre-order locks up.

Pre-orders are open now at Centipede Press.

With 500 numbered sets, five signatories, and no signature from Gibson, will collectors treat this edition as a reading copy of the trilogy or as an investment in the contributors’ autographs?

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