Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
10m

I like this.

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
14m

I've watched Cocking's skills grow from his early days on TrekYards. As always, I'm surprised that some effects house hasn't hired him to run their department. He's just that good.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture