Tom Cruise’s Digger opened to $8 million in the United States and $20 million worldwide, with roughly $100 million more spent on marketing. Reported production budgets run from $125 million to $180 million, depending on the outlet. Tracking before the reviews landed had the film at $18 million to $20 million domestically. IndieWire’s headline calls it the biggest bomb of Cruise’s career, and the studio that released it closes its merger with Paramount on Tuesday.