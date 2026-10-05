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Teresa Peschel; Peschel Press's avatar
Teresa Peschel; Peschel Press
16m

I read, enjoyed, and reviewed the first novel, Watcher of the Damned.

It's unusual, not what you expect, definitely not the same old thing.

Highly recommended!

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