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Ian Blakemore's avatar
Ian Blakemore
3h

The irony in all of this being the average biologist still doesn’t know what the term average means.

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Stephen | Conquest of Grace's avatar
Stephen | Conquest of Grace
2hEdited

The insecure rush to save their house of cards from collapsing.

The pseudoscientific and panic driven response tells you a lot about the nature of the evidence for evolution. Namely that the perception of it as “overwhelming” is just a masquerade protected by bluster and false confidence more than anything.

Day has effectively shown that Haldane’s dilemma (the nature of the problem he deals with) really is fatal to Darwinian evolution.

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